Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market 2020-2026|Trend,Demand,Application,Competitors and Revenue Report

Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can be worn instead of a pad or tampon.

Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

By Demand

Retail Outlets

Online Shop

Major key Players

THINX Inc

PantyProp

Knixwear

Lunapads International

Modibodi

Period Panteez

Anigan

Vv SkiVvys

Uucare

DEAR KATE

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

