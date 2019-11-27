Passion Fruit Puree Market 2019 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Passion Fruit Puree is a puree made out of passion fruit. This fruit is tropical and is found abundantly in Brazil, Peru, and Ecuador. The passion fruit is an exotic fruit and is usually yellow or orange. The insides of the fruit are hollow and filled with seeds. These seeds are each surrounded by a juicy pulp – which gives the fruit its unique sweet and sour flavour.

Passion fruit is high in vitamin C and alpha-carotene, both of which are essential for building the body’s immunity. People having thyroid problems can benefit from passion fruit, as it also contains vitamins B6 and B3, which help in regulating thyroid in the body.

Segmentation

Passion Fruit Puree has such a heightened demand in the market that the fruit is being sold at exorbitant prices to meet the rising demand. Passion Fruit Puree can be segmented by type and by application.

By type, Passion Fruit Puree can be split into Organic Passion Fruit Puree and Conventional Passion Fruit Puree. There has been a recent spike in awareness all over the world towards the amount of pesticides being absorbed into the body due to produce consumed from conventional farming. Organic produce has gained popularity due to the all-natural insect repellents used in the farming process. Research indicates that fruits and vegetables from organic farming taste much better than the ones from conventional farming.

By application, Passion Fruit Puree can be categorized into infant food, beverages, bakery & snacks, ice-creams & yoghurts, and sauces. Infant food is one of the categories were purees are received well. There is always room in the market for the next best thing. Passion fruits beverages and fruit concentrates are other areas the puree is popular. Passion fruit flavours are trendy in baked goods, ice-creams, and other frozen desserts.

Regional Analysis

On a geographical take, Passion Fruit Puree market is spread over the globe in general and North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India in particular. Although consumption of the puree is spread globally, the production is not so widespread. Production of passion fruit for the major part is contained in tropical regions of Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador. Western Europe, in particular, has recorded a high demand for the Passion Fruit Puree. With the rising trend of organic and healthy food consumption, there has been an uptake in demand for fruits, juices, puree, and all other manners of naturally flavoured food.

Industry News

The Passion Fruit Puree industry covers each manufacturer pertaining to its manufacturing sites, the capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share. The demand for Passion Fruit Puree has increased significantly; however, the supply lags a fair bit in comparison. Increasing demand for the puree has led to horticultural developments in agriculture regarding passion fruit farming. Advancements in horticulture bring in new investors, which in turn leads to more research and development into the industry.

