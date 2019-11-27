Real Estate Services Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Real Estate Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Real estate services are extremely beneficial for someone who is not aware of how to invest and deal in this sector. The elite team of investment sales specialists working at the real estate service providing organization can see beyond the mortar and bricks to analyse how property ownership, acquisition, and disposition can stimulate the success of the client's financial portfolio. The real estate service providers focus on the administration of the client's lease portfolio or lease, saving then from the hassle of maintaining tabs on records and dates. Coordinated via a single point of contact, the real estate service providers can effectively minimise the client's audit expenses and occupancy costs.

Furthermore, the client's leased assets are systematically managed by a team of financial analysts, brokerage agents, and real estate legal counsel. Straight from property valuation and research consulting to property management and project management, the experts working with the real estate service provider firms have the skills, knowledge, and experience to provide their clients with valuable advice and information across all types of properties. These professionals generate independent reports ranging from entire portfolios to one-off valuations, to market reports and forecasts both within the regional boundaries and globally.

With the project management team of the real estate service providing organization, thee clients are provided with project management services, project design, technology consulting services, and workplace strategy. Whether the client is an occupier, investor, or developer, real estate service providers provide tailored and highly suitable solutions to meet the client's needs, achieve the desired goals and accelerate success. The report on the global real estate services market provides detailed insight into the market scenario while highlighting the current trends, opportunities, challenges, and threats encountered by the market players.

Market key player

Associa, CBRE, Intero Real Estate, Pacific Real Estate Services, Vylla, Bellrock Group, Centex, Pulte Home, D.R.Horton, Lennar, Zillow, Trulia, Tecnocasa, Barnes

Market Segmentation

The global real estate services market report focuses on the global Real Estate Services status, growth opportunity, future forecasts, key regional market and key players. The real estate services market has been divided into some critical market segments to simplify the process of data collection and market analysis. Based on product type, the global real estate services market has been segmented into-

Trading Service

Rental Service

Based on the major applications, the global real estate services market has been segmented into-

Personal

Business

Others

The market report strategically profiles the major emerging and well-established market players and comprehensively analyze their business development plan and R&D and product/service innovation strategies.

Regional Overview

To properly analyze the global Real Estate Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, and key players, the market has been further segmented based on major regional markets. The report presents the present the Real Estate Services development in the areas of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. The segmentation of the global real estate services market has been primarily done to define, describe and forecast the market based on the trending product type, major applications, emerging competition and the key growth regions. The market driving forces, dynamics, and key competitors in each of the above mentioned regional markets have been studied and presented in the market report.

Industry News

On 19 November 2019, The Toronto Real Estate Board declared to applaud the provincial government’s activity to render modifications in the regulations for those who trade in real estate sector in Ontario, including REALTORS. This will assist improve professional standards, develop a more efficient and fair business environment, and provide high-level protection to clients. The modifications are being enforced through the Trust in Real Estate Services Bill, and have been called for by TREB for several years after comprehensive consultations with the former and present provincial government employees.

