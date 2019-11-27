Window Mosquito Nets Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Window mosquito nets are mesh type of nets used in windows to act as a fly screen and bar the entry of mosquitoes, insects, bees or flies, while allowing in fresh air and sunlight. This type of mosquito nets is ideal for use in kitchens, bedrooms, offices, godowns, parlors or conservatories. These mosquito screens can be used on all types of windows such as folding windows, sliding windows, small and large windows and are available in a variety of types such as fixed, rolling, sliding, pleated thread as well as telescopic rolling mosquito nets.

This report analyses the current status of the global window mosquito nets market, outlines the key drivers for market growth, focuses on the bases for market segmentation based on product type, application and geographical region, and studies the future trends of this market from 2019 till 2024, using the year 2018 as a historical research base.

The global window mosquito nets market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to drive the market growth of window mosquito nets include the advantages of such nets such as affordability, durability and ease of use and installation, and also the fact that they can be easily replaced when aged or worn out. Besides, favourable government initiatives in the public health sector of developing countries such as India, China and Africa to prevent the incidence of mosquito borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, have also contributed to the growth of the window mosquito nets market.

Segmentation:

The global window mosquito nets market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geographical region.

Depending on the product type, the window mosquito nets market can be split into the following segments:

Polyester Type

Fiberglass Type

Metal Type

The most widely used segments include fiberglass and aluminium based window mosquito nets as these are easily available and offer a better appearance. On the other hand, polyester based nets are mostly used in windows or doors requiring greater strength. Bronze insect screens are also used, and though they are more expensive as compared to fibreglass or aluminium, they have a longer life. Apart from insect screening, denser types of window screens are also available which also partially keep out sunlight and heat, thereby offering energy savings in warm climates.

Based on application, the global window mosquito nets can be divided into the following segments:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the window mosquito nets market across the world.

Industry News:

In March 2019, a research team from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and the Ifakara Health Institute provided evidence that window mosquito screens helped to dramatically reduce the incidence of malaria in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam.

In 2017, The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of a new generation of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, which will take malaria prevention a step further. Developed by the German chemical company BASF, the mosquito net called Interceptor G2, is treated with a mix of two classes of insecticide, which will last three years.

