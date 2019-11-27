GoSolar Mining debuts in Hong Kong

GoSolar Mining crypto investments

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoSolar Mining had successfully incorporated its new holding company, Petros Global Solutions Corp (PGSC), which was formed to fold all its operating entities under PGSC. Following the incorporation, the renewable energy company also won the concession contracts in China.

Hong Kong is known to be the gateway to China. Being incorporated in Hong Kong, the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from foreign asset owners interested in allocating into the Greater China region. Folding all its operations in the Hong Kong company was a strategic move to gain credibility in the Asian market, something the company has successfully achieved winning the 3 concession projects. PGSC is in partnership with GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd and China Merchants New Energy, two of the renewable energy giants in China and will serve as a consultant for the rehabilitation of the Chongqing.

When asked about the protests in Hong Kong, the CEO, Bergsweinn Logi, mentioned “Corporate businesses in Hong Kong remain unmoved by the unrests on streets. We have ten people stationed in Hong Kong and half are residents. The expats’ safety are accounted for and we encourage all PGSC employees in Hong Kong to avoid areas with demonstrations.”

GoSolar Mining is expected to provide more than 20,000 jobs to Chinese residents around its expansion projects. “It’s a mutually beneficial partnership for GoSolar Mining and China, we promised our Chinese counterparts 2 things, one is to provide jobs and improve the quality of life of our Chinese employees and second is to help Chinese researches innovate with the Eastern and Western technologies combined.”

GoSolar plant set-up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBCpRU82COU&feature=youtu.be

The company is expecting more expansion projects in the region. When asked about where will the company source funds for these expansion project, Mr. Logi highlighted, cryptocurrency investments / services. “As many of our clients and partners know, we have cryptocurrency investments as an income-generated activity. Most profits are allocated for expansion and maintenance of equipment. Having this service, the company has significant excess funds that can fund the expansion. Furthermore, our partners in China are looking at our business model to see if they can adapt this method to their business. In China, WeChat Pay, Alibaba Coins and other mobile payment services are widespread. They can relate to us leveraging on the blockchain technology for additional profit, more than our East-based partners.”

“We have adopted cryptocurrency in our business model and investors are starting to take note. Instead of financing our powerplants, the alternative is cryptocurrency services, their ROI is significantly faster and more secure since they receive profits daily, weekly or monthly,” Logi mentioned. GoSolar Mining is actively marketing its cryptocurrency investments, go to: www.gosolarmining.com to check our their packages.





