Encapsulated Flavours Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Encapsulated Flavours Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Encapsulated Flavours Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Encapsulated Flavours Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

The need for readymade and easy to cook food is high. People are also looking for natural and healthy food choices. It is very difficult for food industries to prevent the natural taste and feel of ingredients when they are packed. Food industries are also in need of solutions to preserve the taste, yet provide an extended shelf life. Encapsulated flavors is a technology that helps capture the essence and flavor of food through different processes. These technologies ensure that the aromatic compounds of food are maintained.

The rise in the demand for processed and packaged food is the main reason why the global encapsulated flavors market is projected to grow well in the coming years. Companies have a need to ensure original tastes are preserved in the food packed and this is also a growth factor to the market. Customers prefer added flavors in the food they eat like ice creams, chocolates, biscuits, and snacks. This demand is creating a positive growth space for this industry.

The global encapsulated flavors market is huge with a number of national and international players. This report initially gives an overall analysis of the market and then goes on to predict the growth of the same in the years to come. For the analysis, the years between 2019 and 2025 are considered forecast period and the years between 2013 and 2018 is the historical period. The report extracts data from the historical years and uses that, along with several primary and secondary studies to predict the market status.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Encapsulated Flavours market. This report focused on Encapsulated Flavours market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Encapsulated Flavours Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Symrise AG

Nexira SAS

AVEKA Group

Naturex S.A.

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavours & Fragrances, Inc

Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co., Inc

BUCHI Labortechnik AG

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Fona International

Sensient Technologies Corporation

FrieslandCampina Kievit GmbH

LycoRed Limited

Glatt GmbH

Groupe Legris Industries (Cextral)

Tate & Lyle PLC

Etosha Pan (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Balchem Corporation

Market Segmentation

Fruit, nut, chocolate, and spice are the four types of flavors usually added to food and beverages. Out of these four encapsulated flavors, the chocolate flavor will be a dominant type in the market. The love for chocolate flavor amongst adults and children and the demand for sweet treats are reasons for this dominance. The general fruit flavor will also see considerable growth in the coming years followed by the spice flavors. Based on the applications, the report segregates the market into beverages and food, pharmaceuticals and personal care. Out of these, the beverages and food segment will create the most demand based on its rate of growth.

Regional Analysis

The encapsulated flavors market and its positioning in regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa are analyzed in the report. Both North America and Europe are considered major markets for the growth of this industry. The demand for packaged food and the need for healthy food and beverages both contribute to this dominance. This report also goes on to identify key players and their manufacturing facilities in each of these regions and talks about the ex-factory price, sales, revenue generated and the distribution channels that these key players have.

Industry News

Just in time for Christmas, Tesco has announced a new Freakshake cake in the UK from November 2019. This cake will combine chocolate flavor and baileys liqueur and will be in the form of salted caramel cupcakes.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Encapsulated Flavours Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Encapsulated Flavours Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Encapsulated Flavours industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Encapsulated Flavours industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

