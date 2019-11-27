Advanced Packaging Technologies Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2024
Advanced Packaging Technologies Market 2019
Description: -
Some potential factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global advanced packaging technologies market include improving demand for high-quality and fresh packaged food, manufacturer interest for extending the shelf life of their food products, the imminent necessity for size deduction in electronic equipment, and less power and energy consumption. However, the heating problem associated with the advanced packaging technology-enabled devices is expected to impede the market growth. Several packaging houses are equipping the successive wave of advanced IC packages, striving to gain a competitive edge and larger foothold in the race to develop next-generation Advanced Packaging chip designs.
Listed Key Manufacturers
Mitsubishi PLASTICS
Toyobo
Ultimet Films Limited
Dai Nippon Printing
Toppan Printing Co. Ltd
Amcor
Sealed Air
Toray Advanced Film
DuPont Teijin Films
Schur Flexibles Group
Berry Plastics
Sunrise
Mondi
Taghleef Industries
QIKE
Wipak
JBF RAK
Fraunhofer POLO
3M
Some prominent manufacturers are planning to expand their packaging efforts in unique ways. For instance, Samsung’s semiconductor division formerly obtained the panel-level fan-out unit from another associate, Samsung Electro-Mechanics. With that strategic acquisition, Samsung’s semi unit is expected to expand its undertakings in fan-out, stimulating it into the panel-level fan-out industry. Across the global industry, the packaging is playing a crucial role and has now become a viable alternative to develop new system-level chip layouts. As a result, packaging houses and chipmakers are improving their efforts. The global advanced packaging technologies market has a huge potential to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
The report published on the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market studies the market status and outlook of major global and regional markets, from angles of the emerging and well-established market players, countries, trending product types, important technologies, and major end industries. The report further analyzes the top market players in the global and regional market and splits the Advanced Packaging Technologies market based on product types, end-user industries, competitors, and regional markets. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies market Report provides the details on the overall market size, share, product price comparison, past and present market Trends, and Forecast. Basically, it is an in-depth and professional research on the current state and growth prospects of the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market.
Market Segmentation
The market report on the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market provides a basic overview of the industry, including its definition, major applications, and advanced technologies that are used for product manufacturing. The report provides extensive information on product specifications, company profile, production capacity, production value, and market shares of the major vendors. The report also includes data on technological status and growth prospects for the period 2014-2024. To better analyse the market scenario, the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market has been divided into some key segments and the data on market segmentation has been included in the report.
Based on product types, the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market has been segmented into-
Active Packaging
Smart and Intelligent Packaging
Based on applications, the global advanced packaging technology market has been segmented into-
Food
Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial & Chemicals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Agriculture
Others
Regional Overview
North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), European market (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), the Asia-Pacific region (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), the Middle East and African market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) are the major drivers contributing to the growth of the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market. The Asia-Pacific region is considered as a prominent market for advanced packaging technologies and is expected to attain more market shares in the following years. China, India, and Southeast Asia are the major regions of Asia Pacific that can drive the demand for advanced packaging technologies.
Industry News
Recently, Packsize International was recognized for advancing on demand Packaging Technologies. Packsize International's M1 On-Demand Packaging solution won the SGIA Product of the Year award. Also, the Mountain West Capital Network has successfully listed Packsize at annual “Utah 100” rating. In the year 2019, the organization also won the Utah Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturer of the Year title. Packsize International stand as a reputable model for automated packaging technology innovation and its commitment towards attaining business excellence.
