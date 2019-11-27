Anti-Icing Coating Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Global Anti-Icing Coating Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Icing Coating Industry

Description

The global anti-icing coating market size was worth USD 323 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Anti-ice coatings help to reduce costs and energy consumption, enhance product value, improve performance of technical goods and contribute to safety concerns. These coatings are used to impart anti-icing properties to the underlying substrate, reducing ice adhesion significantly, thereby preventing ice buildup. They are applied to wind turbines, overhead high voltage power lines, transportation, marine ships, and many other materials.

Anti-icing coating is a replacement for the traditional method de-icing fluid containing salt and other chemicals. Effective The maintenance costs are reduced through the elimination of frequent cleaning, thus increasing consumer interest towards end-products. Current advances in advanced materials and nanotechnology play a major role in introducing newer products to meet the market demand for deicing.

Request for Anti-Icing Coating Market Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4532927-global-anti-icing-coating-market-2019-2026

Market Dynamics

Surface hydrophobic, lowering friction, preventing ice buildup, and increasing service life of device or material are the various benefits of anti-icing coating in different applications. The consumers of end-products can also avail cost savings through reduced raw material, labor, and energy cost of repainting or re-coating, thus driving the growth of the market. The rise in demand of anti-icing coatings in cold climatic regions would also boost the market growth, coupled with the offering of superior product properties. The increasing demand for anti-icing coatings in the communication equipment and renewable energy industries for better connectivity and utilization of energy sources is expected to increase the opportunities of business expansion to key market players.

Manufacturers are launching new anti-icing coatings products in the market. For instance, In March 2019, nVent RAYCHEM has launched anti-icing system ArcticStep for decks and walkways. Adding to this, in February 2016, Advenira Enterprises, Inc. has launched a new, revolutionary application for its patented technology anti-icing coating for power transmission lines.

The availability of cost-effective alternate substitutes such as de-icing fluids hampers the growth rate of anti-icing coatings market, as the consumers often prefer the use of locally sourced cheaper products instead of purchasing high priced chemicals. The price volatility of raw materials also acts as market deterrents, as difficulty in availing of necessary raw materials during manufacturing of the end-products result in downtime of operations. The adoption of stringent environmental policies on a worldwide scale has also compelled companies to adopt eco-friendly production techniques, increasing the cost of production significantly.

Segment Analysis

By substrate, the anti-icing coating market is segmented into metals, glass, and concrete & ceramics. The global anti-icing coating market size by substrate was worth USD 156 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 304 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Metal substrates were used with dimension 30 mm × 24 mm × 2 mm obtained from 1000 × 1000 × 2 laminated plate of commercially available EN AW-6082 T6 aluminum alloy, most commonly used for machining, offshore, or transport applications. The metals segment is leading by market share owing to the widespread application of the anti-icing coating on all metallic equipment to protect against water-borne corrosion and prevent structural damage to devices such as electric short circuit or inoperability of motor parts.

By end-user, the market is categorized into automotive & transportation, renewable energy, communication equipment, construction, and others. The global anti-icing coating market size by end user was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The automotive & transportation segment is the leading segment by the application in the forecast period. In general, it is inconvenient, inefficient and often dangerous and risky to the operator in removing ice through mechanical systems.

Thermal is used in many industries. For example, in aviation and automotive, heating of a structure is the best-known method for effective anti-icing. Chemicals that reduce the freezing point of water are also widely used. For example, a mixture of alcohols can be sprayed on aircraft, forming a protective glycol film. Companies are focusing to launch eco-friendly coatings in different applications. For instance, in October 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of a new eco-friendly anti-icing coating for application in the marine industry.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4532927-global-anti-icing-coating-market-2019-2026

Geographical Analysis

The global Anti-Icing Coating market is segmented geographically by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating the global anti-icing coating market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026). The growing demand for anti-icing coatings from the cold climatic region North America, where average snowfall is higher than other regions, is expected to drive the market.

Increased demand, especially from the aviation industry, will result in high growth potential in the market. Government bodies such as the US Department of Energy, US Environmental Protection Agency, and NASA are funding and collaborating with researchers for advancement of the technology. For instance, the coating formula has been developed by the materials science and engineering department at the university of Michigan, United States.

Mentioned Key Player Profiles

NEI Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

NanoSonic, Inc.

Helicity Technologies, Inc.

Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH

CG2, Inc.,

Battelle Memorial Institute, Inc.

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Neverwet

Opus Materials Technologies

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.