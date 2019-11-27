THINKMOBILES UNVEIL TOP 11 FREE VIDEO CONVERTERS

Review of 11 free video converting software

NY, NEW YORK, USA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThinkMobiles, the leading b2b platform for software and IT development companies, has just unveiled its top eleven free video converters for Windows and Mac computers. Based on in-depth tests coupled with the ThinkMobiles team’s years of experience, the top ten list is compiled based on various performance tasks, including conversion speed, compression size, GIF speed, audio extraction and speed of merging.Video conversion software is a very popular tool used by professionals and amateurs alike for when they are unable to open certain video file formats. With so many programs on offer, it can be difficult for consumers to choose the right one. With this is mind, ThinkMobiles, the leading b2b platform for software and IT Development companies, has compiled its list of top eleven free converters currently available on the market.The experienced team of experts put each of the free products through a rigorous test, examining various performance actions including;- Conversion speed (30 second MP4 file to AVI)- Compression Size (3 minute MP4 file to FLV)- GIF Speed (1 minute AVI file to GIF)- Speed of extracting Audio (3 minute MP4 file to MP3)- Speed of Merging (AVI+WMV to MP4)This allowed ThinkMobiles to create a clear list of Pros and Cons for each program; enabling users to quickly analyse and verify which solution is best for them. The full list is available now at https://thinkmobiles.com/blog/best-video-converters/ including Movavi, Wise, Wondershare, Winx etc.Notes to Editors- ThinkMobiles is the leading B2B platform for Software and IT Development- ThinkMobiles use deep analysis to verify online reviews, helping consumers to limit their risk- Rankings are calculated on verified client’s reviews, experience, market presence and other criteria.



