THE DAWN OF CIVILIZATION TAKES SHAPE HERE

Göbekli Tepe Göbekli Tepe1

Discovery That Changed The Human History

Polin Waterparks (NASDAQ:The Experience)

DILOVASI, KOCAELI, TURKEY, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (November 2019) - Everything started in 1994 when Professor Klaus Schmidtt, a German archeologist from Chicago University, was working on his own survey of prehistoric sites in the region. After reading a brief mention of the stone-littered hilltop in the University of Chicago researchers' report, he decided to go there himself. From the moment he first saw it, he knew the place was extraordinary. Gobekli Tepe was first examined—and dismissed—by University of Chicago and Istanbul University anthropologists in the 1960s. As part of a sweeping survey of the region, they visited the hill, saw some broken slabs of limestone and assumed the mound was nothing more than an abandoned medieval cemetery.

“Guten Morgen," he says at 5:20 a.m. when his van picks me up at my hotel in Urfa. Thirty minutes later, the van reaches the foot of a grassy hill and parks next to strands of barbed wire. We follow a knot of workmen up the hill to rectangular pits shaded by a corrugated steel roof—the main excavation site. In the pits, standing stones or pillars, are arranged in circles. Beyond, on the hillside, are four other rings of partially excavated pillars. Each ring has a roughly similar layout: in the center are two large stone T-shaped pillars encircled by slightly smaller stones facing inward. The tallest pillars tower 16 feet and weigh between seven and ten tons. As we walk among them, I see that some are blank while others are elaborately carved: foxes, lions, scorpions and vultures abound, twisting and crawling on the pillars' broad sides. Schmidt points to the great stone rings, one of them 65 feet across and says "This is the first human-built holy place".

Six miles from Urfa, an ancient city in southeastern Turkey, Klaus Schmidt has made one of the most startling archaeological discoveries of our time: massive carved stones about 11,000 years old, crafted and arranged by prehistoric people who had not yet developed metal tools or even pottery. The megaliths predate Stonehenge by some 6,000 years. The place is called Gobekli Tepe, and Schmidt, a German archaeologist who has been working here more than a decade, is convinced it's the site of the world's oldest temple. The mystery of Göbekli Tepe continues to surprise everyone as new discoveries and findings unfold.

Discovery That Changed The Human History

Futura Form made a decision from day one that this discovery would be a most famous destination – a place that everyone in the world would know. A place where humanity comes from would be equally as important as Stonehenge and the Pyramids. In this context, Futura Form brings together history and technology, with all the inspiration from Göbekli Tepe, for the power of its expertise in theming. Futura Form believes that a theme gives guests permission to really become involved and generate excitement from being submerged into a whole new world.

Futura Form provides design, manufacturing, and project management services with its experienced, creative and enthusiastic team. They develop and produce a very wide range of custom composite products with high-tech production experience, advanced engineering skills and strong knowledge about raw materials. Futuraform has shaped countless uniquely designed and manufactured composite signage products, tactile surfaces products, and pop-up displays. With all its experience and unique skills, Futura Form branched out to accomplish many theme park projects, providing creative theme design and manufacturing. For Futura Form, theme parks, with their stunning ability to immerse guests into worlds of imagination and fun, are the core of entertainment design. Featured with Futura Form’s ground breaking technology of special lighting effects, Göbekli Tepe theme offers the best technology-based product solutions in composite materials.

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of waterparks, waterslides &and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 105 countries around the world. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.