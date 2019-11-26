Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Verizon: The best tech deals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the season. The biggest shopping days of the season are upon us and you can find all of the coolest tech and best deals for friends and family only from Verizon. Whether you’re looking for smartphones, tablets, watches, accessories or gadgets for your home, they’re only as good as the network they’re on.



The best iPhone deals

Looking to get your hands on a new iPhone 11? Head to verizonwireless.com/deals and get $400 for trading in your current iPhone on Unlimited (11/28 only). Also, if you switch to Verizon, you can get up to $800 off select iPhones with Unlimited.1 Plus, if you buy an iPhone XS Max 64GB, you get $600 off and receive a free Apple watch.2

Upgrade your Samsung Galaxy

Get this, on Black Friday, if you switch to Verizon and sign up for Unlimited, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy S10e in Verizon-exclusive Cardinal Red and a free Samsung Galaxy Watch.3 This deal ﹘ and the Cardinal Red color ﹘ are only available at Verizon while supplies last. Also, get up to $750 off our best Samsung phones when you switch to Verizon with Unlimited. No trade-in required.4 Also, don’t forget to log on to verizonwireless.com/deals on Cyber Monday for 50% off a 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10+5.

Motorola + 5G = Awesome

Looking to upgrade to 5G? Check out the moto z4. For a limited time (11/28–12/1), the 5G-upgradeable smartphone is only $5 a month when you add a line.6

Tablets, tablets, tablets

Get $150 off a Samsung Tab S6 during Black Friday weekend. If you miss that, select tablets will be $100 off for the rest of the holiday season.7

The best Fios deals and free Disney+

New Fios customers get either Samsung Galaxy Buds or $100 Visa® Prepaid Card when they sign up.8 Fios customers who upgrade to our gigabit plan will receive another $100 Visa prepaid card.9 Last, but definitely not least, Verizon Unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers get the first 12 months of Disney+ free (then, $6.99/mo after).10

Plus, here’s another bonus. When you combine select Verizon Wireless and Fios plans and enroll through Verizon Up , you’ll save up to $20 a month. And, you can get $10 every month for up to 24 months ($240) towards your next phone or tablet purchase.11

For media inquiries, reach out to Alex Lawson .

Check out all of the holiday deals at verizonwireless.com/deals today.

1Up to $1449.99 device pymt purch or full retail price purch w/ new smartphone line & port-in req’d. Less $400 prepaid card (mailed within 8 wks) + up to $400 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2$999.99 device pymt purch or full retail price purch per device w/ new smartphone line & port-in req’d. Phone (Eligible in Silver only): Less $400 prepaid card (mailed within 8 weeks) + $200 promo credit applied over 24 mos; Watch: Less $300 promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

3$749.99 (Eligible phone in Red only) and $379.99 (42mm watch) device payment purchase or full retail price purchase per device w/new smartphone line & port-in req’d. Phone: Less $400 prepaid card (mailed within 8 weeks) + $350 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; Watch: Less $380 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; all promo credits end if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

4Up to $1599.99 device pymt purch or full retail price purch w/ new smartphone line & port-in req’d. Less $400 prepaid card (mailed within 8 weeks) + up to $350 promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

5$1599.99 purchase on device payment or at full retail price req’d. Less $800 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR.

6$499.99 purchase on device payment or at retail price req’d and new smartphone line of service. Less $379.99 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR.

7$150 promo credit requires device payment purchase on both Android tablet and smartphone; $150 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos. w/in 1-2 cycles; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/transferred; 0% APR.

8Samsung: Offer avail. 11.28 – 12.2.19. Must install and maintain qualifying Fios services in good standing to redeem. Verizon will send an email with redemption instructions 31 days after install. Customer must redeem code w/in 60 days after delivery of email or by no later than 5.2.20, whichever is first. Credit and/or credit balance not transferable or redeemable or refundable for cash.

9$200 in Verizon Visa Prepaid Cards issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Cards valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date; fees may apply. Card terms and conditions apply. Must install & maintain qualifying Fios services in good standing for 31 days & register for the card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 5.2.20, whichever is first. Cards mailed w/in 30 days of registration. Offer ends 12.2.19.

10Disney+: Get 12 months of Disney+ on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon and activate by no later than 6.-1.20); Must be 18 years of age or older. When 12-month promotional period expires, your Disney+ subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax per month, and you will be charged monthly on your Verizon bill unless you cancel with Verizon. If you are a current multi-year or annual Disney+ subscriber, your existing subscription will be paused during the promotional period and will resume through Disney at the end of the 12-month period. Offer eligible for accounts on an eligible Unlimited plan, and new Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet plans. One offer per Verizon account. Use of the Disney+ service is subject to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement.

11Verizon Up enrollment & Fios Internet required. Offer excludes prepaid plans. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & you maintain both services, & both services remain enrolled in Mobile + Home Rewards. Save $20/mo. w/ Verizon Unlimited & Fios Gigabit Connection plans: $10/mo. off Wireless & $10/mo. off Fios bills. Credit toward phone or tablet is provided as device dollars that expire if unused within 24 months of issuance date.

Media contact:

Alex Lawson

908.635.0271

alex.lawson@verizon.com

Twitter: @ALawNC

George Koroneos

908.559.3545

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Twitter: @GLKCreative



