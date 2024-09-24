Georgia College & State University jumps to No. 4 “Most Innovative School” in U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Colleges

Georgia's Public Liberal Arts University stays the No. 6 among all public regional universities and Top 20 of all public or private universities in the South

Milledgeville, Georgia, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia College & State University, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, gained among the elite top 20 universities in the Regional South in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges guidebook released today.

Georgia College & State University ranks sixth in “Top Public Schools, Regional Universities South,” maintaining the college’s position among the top 10 public universities. GCSU rose in other categories, reaching No. 4 “Most Innovative Schools” among public and private regional universities in the South, a six-point jump from its No. 10 ranking on last year’s Most Innovative list.

Among all public and private universities in the Regional South – a category that includes universities in 12 states from Arkansas to Virginia – Georgia College is ranked No. 15 overall for Regional Universities South.

“Being sixth among all public regional universities and among the top 20 of all public or private universities in this wide territory of the South reflects the distinctive experience we offer our students,” said GCSU President Cathy Cox. “Our uniquely small class sizes, undergraduate research opportunities, vibrant campus life and exciting D-II athletics combine for a private college experience at a public-school price.”

Georgia College & State University is the only state university in Georgia to make the top 20 as a best public Southern regional university.

For Undergraduate Teaching Programs, Regional South, GCSU rose one spot to fifth overall and is No. 1 among public regional universities in Georgia. To be ranked in this category, universities must “have a strong commitment to teaching undergraduates instead of conducting graduate-level research.”

U.S. News also ranks GCSU on its list of Best Value Schools at No. 49 in the Regional South and No. 3 among public regional universities in the state.

“These rankings show that Georgia College students benefit from our contemporary liberal arts education and graduate exceptionally well prepared for their careers with skills like critical thinking, problem solving and communication abilities,” said Cox. “Interest in Georgia College is at an all-time high. Applications to GCSU have grown 44% since Fall 2022 and the 2024-2025 academic year marks our largest overall enrollment ever.”

Located in Milledgeville, Georgia, GCSU is one of three selective admission institutions in the University System of Georgia along with Georgia Tech and The University of Georgia. GCSU enrolled over 7,100 students this academic year from 150 of Georgia’s 159 counties. Students pursue top undergraduate majors inlcuding Business, Nursing, Education, Psychology, Exercise Science and Communications, plus dozens of graduate programs and a pre-med mentoring pathway to medical school admission.

For individual undergraduate programs of study, GCSU ranks as follows:

Business: No. 1 Public Regional South in Georgia, No. 281 nationally

Nursing: No. 2 Public Regional South in Georgia, No. 149 nationally

Psychology: No. 1 Public Regional South in Georgia, No. 293 nationally

Computer Science: No. 1 Public Regional South in Georgia, Top 500 nationally

U.S. News & World Report designates Georgia College & State University as a Regional University, offering "a full range of undergraduate programs and some master's programs but few doctoral programs."

Amanda J. Respess Georgia College & State University 478-445-7828 amanda.respess@gcsu.edu

