GOLDI Mobility and Hy-Hybrid Energy CEOs attend Business Seminar to Explore Hydrogen / Fuel Cell Opportunities

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, on 21st Nov. 2019, GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) and Hy-Hybrid Energy (Hy-Hybrid) CEOs attended the Singapore – Hungary Business Seminar to explore hydrogen / fuel cell business opportunities.

The executives joined the networking event during the Singapore – Hungary Business Seminar held at Singapore Business Federation (BSF), Singapore on 21st Nov. 2019. The seminar was organized by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Singapore Business Federation, the Embassy of Hungary in Singapore and the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The business seminar provided participants with updates on the Hungarian economy & business conditions and allowed Singapore businesses to have an in-depth look into emerging sectoral opportunities.

During the event, the executives signed tripartite MoU with a potential business partner and exchanged dialogues with another business partner on heavy-duty fuel cell applications. The details of such cooperation will be disclosed later.

Earlier this year, GOLDI and Hy-Hybrid joined forces together to initiate the first of its kind in Hungary- the 18m fuel cell bus project under the name GOLDiON®. Since then, the parties are working together to evaluate the proposals for complete drivetrain components, including, fuel cell system, battery, electric motor, inverter, hydrogen cylinders, air and cooling supply system, DC-DC converter and energy management control.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy says: "When it comes to the automotive industry, the geographical location and manufacturing competence of Hungary in Europe cannot be ignored." The parties believe that Hungary can play a significant role in bringing down the cost of fuel cell buses while maintaining the high-quality standards as required in the automotive sector, already evident by a large group of OEM's presence in Hungary. The Hungary’s lowest corporation tax in Europe along with its reasonably lower labor costs put this region in an advantageous position for mass manufacturing in order to bring down the cost of fuel cell buses.

Dr. Akhtar is actively pursuing the Hungarian market for promoting hydrogen / fuel cell business in the region. He has nearly 20 years' experience in the hydrogen energy and fuel cells field, undertaking his first project in 2001 in Pakistan. Since then he has learnt about various fuel cell types from countries including Germany, Japan, Italy, Netherland, the UK and Canada. He is among one of the experts around the world who have the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. PEMFC, DMFC, AFC and SOFC.



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com



About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft :

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses and drones, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors and control systems.

Visit www.goldi.co or contact Ferenc Kovacs, hydrobus@goldimobility.com



