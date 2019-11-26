FITNESS BUSINESS PODCAST FOR GYM OWNERS CELEBRATES 100TH EPISODE

Fitness Business Podcast Gym Owners E-Guide Fitness Business Testimonial

So Here We Are 100 Episodes Later -Australia's First 3 Digital E-Publication Magazines,And the USA, UK And Singapore Our Top 3 Ranking Countries

Being Gym Owners And Fitness Business Professionals We Get The Business Of Fitness And We Deliver The Now Of Knowledge To Our Listeners.” — Mel Tempest Fitness Business Leader - Podcaster - Club Owner

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness Business Podcast For Gym Owners Set To Celebrate 100 Episodes. On Friday 29th We Launch Our 100th Episode Of The Gym Owners Fitness Business Podcast, And We Are Going Back To Where It All Started. Tomorrow I Will Be Interviewing Our 1st Ever Guest And The Man Mr.Thomas Plummer Who Sat Me Down And Said: "You Need To Start A Podcast And Your Going To Interview Me To Kick It Off." So Here We Are 100 Episodes Later -Australia's First 3 Digital E-Publication Magazines, Launched A Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast And the USA, UK And Singapore Our Top 3 Ranking Countries. Tempest " Says We Have Accomplished So Much And Educated So Many Gym Owners And Trainers Globally We Are Really Proud Of Our Work" Being Gym Owners And Fitness Business Professionals Ourselves We Get The Business Of Fitness And We Deliver The Now Of Knowledge To Our Listeners. Tempest Renamed The Podcast June 2019 When Her Intellectual Property And Web Domains (2) Were Used For Re-Direction To Another Podcast. The Industry Stood Behind Us And Supported Us. The Podcast Was Originally Known As The Gym Owners Business Podcast. If You Missed Thom's Earlier Podcast's Click Here https://gymowners.podbean.com/2017/06/

The New Episode Will Hit The Industry Friday 29th November. www.gymowners.podbean.com

Mel Tempest Is A Gym Owner, Fitness Business Speaker And Influencer

Steve Jensen Interviews Mel Tempest



