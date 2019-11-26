Canadian Credit Unions expand mobile payments with Interac® Debit on Google Pay™

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON (November 26, 2019) — The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) announced today that Access Credit Union (MB), Affinity Credit Union (SK), Assiniboine Credit Union (MB), Innovation Credit Union (SK), Prospera Credit Union (BC), Servus Credit Union (AB) and Steinbach Credit Union (MB) are the first credit unions in Canada to launch Interac Debit on Google Pay. Members of these credit unions can now make purchases directly from their chequing or savings accounts at retailers displaying the Interac Flash logo, or within apps of participating merchants, with eligible Android™ devices.

“The Canadian credit union sector is continually working together and with partners to offer payment options that members want,” said Martha Durdin, President and CEO, CCUA. “Whether it’s for the member who is driven by convenience, or is a tech enthusiast, Google Pay is a mobile payment option that allows all members to pay with the speed and security that they expect.”

The Google Pay integration is a collaborative development involving some of Canada’s largest credit unions. CCUA partnered with Interac Corp. and Everlink Payment Services to extend support for Interac Debit on Google Pay. It provides consumers with a seamless mobile payment option designed for speed and security.

Check out faster in-stores with a device that’s already in your hand – no need to dig for your wallet.

Pay in-apps and on the web as quick as you click. Spend less time checking out without having to enter your payment information.

Google Pay doesn't share your actual card number, so your information stays secure.

Canadian credit unions spearheading the development with Everlink Payment Services to extend support for Interac Debit on Google Pay include:

In early December, Cambrian Credit Union (MB) will join the list of credit unions offering Google Pay to their members, followed by a wave of additional credit unions in 2020. Google Pay is available for download on Google Play™. More information is also available at https://pay.google.com/intl/en_ca/about/.

About Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA)

Canadian Credit Union Association is the national trade association for Canada’s credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. These financial institutions offer a full-range of retail banking services to over 5.6 million Canadians. Collectively Canada’s 240 credit unions and caisses populaires generate over $6.5 billion in economic impact, are leaders in small business lending, and have assets of over $232.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ccua.com.

Alexandra Jacobs Canadian Credit Union Association 647-327-8099 ajacbos@ccua.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.