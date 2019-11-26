Aquaponics Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Aquaponics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Aquaponics is the integration of aquaculture and hydroponics in a reciprocally beneficial water-based system. This arrangement encompasses the growth of a variety of fishes such as goldfish, carp, crappie, tilapia, brim, koi, and bass, as well as plants such as chives and lettuce. The waste from fish litters that turn into nitrates and ammonia are harmful to the fish but are beneficial for plant growth as they help in supplementing essential required nutrients. This creates an extremely maintainable natural system as natural food is available to aquaculture and plants for growth and productivity.

The global Aquaponics market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Nelson and Pade

Aquaponic Source

Backyard Aquaponics

Aquaponics USA

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

ECF Farm Systems

Urban Farmers

PFAS

EcoGro

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place

Endless Food Systems

Aonefarm

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Water Farmers

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

MFG

NFT

DWC

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Family

Academic

Commercial

Others

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Figure Global Aquaponics Market Growth 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Aquaponics Market Growth 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume

