Baby Clothing Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

Baby Clothing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

This report studies the global market size of Baby Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Clothing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Baby Clothing market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Baby clothing, these colorful clothes are designed for baby boys and baby girls with various types like suits, jackets, sweaters, pants, T-shirts, etc. Cotton is the most used material of baby clothing due to its characters like sweat-absorbent, soft and comfortable. Wool, fur, linen and silk are also the major fabric materials.

With the continuous development of the economy in South Africa, the growth rate in recent years has declined to some extent, but the baby clothing market is relatively stable, it is expected in the next few years will continue this state.

The development of consumer goods market influenced by the impact of regional macroeconomic, while the impact of geopolitics, while the domestic textile technology is not advanced enough, compared to China and Bangladesh products without cost Advantage, also no brand advantage. Although the baby clothing market in South Africa is very large, but its domestic baby clothing business there is still much room for development.

In 2017, the global Baby Clothing market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baby Clothing market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Baby Clothing include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Baby

Clothing include

Cotton On

Naartjie

H&M

Converse Kids

Earthchild

Witchery

Exact Kids

NIKE

Cotton Candyfloss

Foschini

Mr Price

Zara

Truworths

Edcon

Carters

GAP

JACADI

Market Size Split by Type

Coverall

Outerwear

Underwear

Others

Market Size Split by Application

0-12 months

12-24 months

2-3 years

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Baby Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baby Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Baby Clothing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Baby Clothing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Baby Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Baby Clothing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Baby Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Coverall

1.4.3 Outerwear

1.4.4 Underwear

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Baby Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 0-12 months

1.5.3 12-24 months

1.5.4 2-3 years

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Baby Clothing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Baby Clothing Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Baby Clothing Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Baby Clothing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Baby Clothing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Baby Clothing Revenue by Regions

...

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cotton On

11.1.1 Cotton On Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.1.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Naartjie

11.2.1 Naartjie Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.2.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 H&M

11.3.1 H&M Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.3.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Converse Kids

11.4.1 Converse Kids Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.4.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Earthchild

11.5.1 Earthchild Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.5.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Witchery

11.6.1 Witchery Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.6.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Exact Kids

11.7.1 Exact Kids Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.7.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 NIKE

11.8.1 NIKE Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.8.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Cotton Candyfloss

11.9.1 Cotton Candyfloss Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.9.4 Baby Clothing Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Foschini

11.10.1 Foschini Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Baby Clothing

11.10.4 Baby



