Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) development in United States, Europe and China.
A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.
For industry structure analysis, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 57.80 % of the revenue market.
The primary purpose of the original port VTS was to prevent vessel collisions and groundings in the port and entrance areas. The attitude towards the scope of a VTS has been widened to give it a key role in environmental protection in the event of maritime accidents. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) coverage is expanding to include coastal areas, shipping channels and sensitive offshore areas.
For forecast, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).
In 2017, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Signalis
Indra Company
Saab
Kongsberg
Transas
Lockheed Martin
keiki
Frequentis
Vissim AS
SRT
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3449075-global-vessel-traffic-services-vts-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
INS and NAS
TOS
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Port Service
Coastal Service
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3449075-global-vessel-traffic-services-vts-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 INS and NAS
1.4.3 TOS
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Port Service
1.5.3 Coastal Service
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size
2.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
...
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Signalis
12.1.1 Signalis Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.1.4 Signalis Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Signalis Recent Development
12.2 Indra Company
12.2.1 Indra Company Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.2.4 Indra Company Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Indra Company Recent Development
12.3 Saab
12.3.1 Saab Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.3.4 Saab Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Saab Recent Development
12.4 Kongsberg
12.4.1 Kongsberg Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.4.4 Kongsberg Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Kongsberg Recent Development
12.5 Transas
12.5.1 Transas Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.5.4 Transas Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Transas Recent Development
12.6 Lockheed Martin
12.6.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.6.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
12.7 keiki
12.7.1 keiki Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.7.4 keiki Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 keiki Recent Development
12.8 Frequentis
12.8.1 Frequentis Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.8.4 Frequentis Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Frequentis Recent Development
12.9 Vissim AS
12.9.1 Vissim AS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.9.4 Vissim AS Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Vissim AS Recent Development
12.10 SRT
12.10.1 SRT Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction
12.10.4 SRT Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SRT Recent Development
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3449075
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.