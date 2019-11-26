Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) development in United States, Europe and China.

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

For industry structure analysis, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 57.80 % of the revenue market.

The primary purpose of the original port VTS was to prevent vessel collisions and groundings in the port and entrance areas. The attitude towards the scope of a VTS has been widened to give it a key role in environmental protection in the event of maritime accidents. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) coverage is expanding to include coastal areas, shipping channels and sensitive offshore areas.

For forecast, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).

In 2017, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Signalis

Indra Company

Saab

Kongsberg

Transas

Lockheed Martin

keiki

Frequentis

Vissim AS

SRT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

INS and NAS

TOS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Port Service

Coastal Service

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 INS and NAS

1.4.3 TOS

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Port Service

1.5.3 Coastal Service

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size

2.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Signalis

12.1.1 Signalis Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.1.4 Signalis Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Signalis Recent Development

12.2 Indra Company

12.2.1 Indra Company Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.2.4 Indra Company Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Indra Company Recent Development

12.3 Saab

12.3.1 Saab Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.3.4 Saab Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Saab Recent Development

12.4 Kongsberg

12.4.1 Kongsberg Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.4.4 Kongsberg Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Kongsberg Recent Development

12.5 Transas

12.5.1 Transas Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.5.4 Transas Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Transas Recent Development

12.6 Lockheed Martin

12.6.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.6.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.7 keiki

12.7.1 keiki Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.7.4 keiki Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 keiki Recent Development

12.8 Frequentis

12.8.1 Frequentis Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.8.4 Frequentis Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Frequentis Recent Development

12.9 Vissim AS

12.9.1 Vissim AS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.9.4 Vissim AS Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Vissim AS Recent Development

12.10 SRT

12.10.1 SRT Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction

12.10.4 SRT Revenue in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SRT Recent Development

Continued...

