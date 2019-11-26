Construction Estimating Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Construction Estimating Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

This report focuses on the global Construction Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.

Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.

UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.

In 2017, the global Construction Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed-PC

Installed-Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Party A

Intermediaries

Construction Party

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

