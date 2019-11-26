Hotel Market in GCC 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Hotel Industry 2019 analysis and Opportunities Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years

The Gulf Cooperation Council (CC) is the political and economic union of the six countries of the Arabian Peninsula: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC has great potential to attract a huge number of travelers for business and leisure purposes. The GCC hotel industry has showed significant growth due to the increase in supply.

Tourism is one of the major drivers, which will continue to prompt the market growth in line with anticipated global events such as FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, World Expo 2020 in Dubai, World Championship in Athletics in 2019 and World Aquatics Championships in 2023 in Qatar. Increasing investment in infrastructure projects is expected to result in marketing funds and efforts in promoting the destination as well as offering new facilities and services to keep the destination unique and interesting for the travelers.

The industry is evolving and adapting to new trends. There has been an increase in mid-market hotels especially among millennial travelers as the attitude towards luxury tourism is shifting away to an interest in enriching experiences. GCC countries are making significant investments in airport expansions to increase the handling capacity of visitor inflow.

The report “GCC Hotel Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Kingdom Holding Company, Abu Dhabi National Hotels, Dur Hospitality Company and National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels.



Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Hospitality Industry

1.2 GCC Countries

2. GCC Hotel Market

2.1 GCC Hospitality Market Forecast by Value

2.2 GCC Hospitality Market by Share

2.3 GCC Hotel Supply by Rooms

2.4 GCC Hotel Supply Forecast by Rooms

2.5 GCC Hotel Supply by Share

2.6 GCC Tourist Arrivals

2.7 GCC Tourist Arrivals Forecast

2.8 GCC Tourist Arrivals by Share

2.9 GCC Travel & Tourism Spending

2.10 GCC Travel & Tourism Spending by Share

2.11 GCC Travel & Tourist Spending Share by Type

2.12 GCC Leisure & Business Spending

2.13 GCC Performance Metrics Forecast

3. Regional Market

3.1 Saudi Arabia

3.1.1 Saudi Arabia Hospitality Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Saudi Arabia Hotel Supply by Rooms

3.1.3 Saudi Arabia Hotel Supply Forecast by Rooms

3.1.4 Saudi Arabia Tourist Arrivals

3.1.5 Saudi Arabia Tourist Arrivals Forecast

3.1.6 Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism Spending

3.1.7 Saudi Arabia Business Spending

3.1.8 Saudi Arabia Occupancy Rate Forecast

3.2 UAE

3.2.1 UAE Hospitality Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 UAE Hotel Supply by Rooms

3.2.3 Saudi Arabia Hotel Supply Forecast by Rooms

3.2.4 UAE Tourist Arrivals

3.2.5 UAE Tourist Arrivals Forecast

3.2.6 UAE Travel & Tourism Spending

3.2.7 UAE Business & Leisure Spending

3.2.8 UAE Performance Metrics Forecast

3.3 Qatar

3.3.1 Qatar Hospitality Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Qatar Hotel Supply by Rooms

3.3.3 Qatar Hotel Supply Forecast by Rooms

3.3.4 Qatar Tourist Arrivals

3.3.5 Qatar Tourist Arrivals Forecast

3.3.6 Qatar Travel & Tourism Spending

3.3.7 Qatar Business & Leisure Spending

3.3.8 Qatar Performance Metrics Forecast

3.4 Oman

3.4.1 Oman Hospitality Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Oman Hotel Supply by Rooms

3.4.3 Oman Hotel Supply Forecast by Rooms

3.4.4 Oman Tourist Arrivals

3.4.5 Oman Tourist Arrivals Forecast

3.4.6 Oman Travel & Tourism Spending

3.4.7 Oman Business & Leisure Spending

3.4.8 Oman Performance Metrics Forecast

3.5 Bahrain

3.5.1 Bahrain Hospitality Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Bahrain Hotel Supply by Rooms

3.5.3 Bahrain Hotel Supply Forecast by Rooms

3.5.4 Bahrain Tourist Arrivals

3.5.5 Bahrain Tourist Arrivals Forecast

3.5.6 Bahrain Travel & Tourism Spending

3.5.7 Bahrain Business & Leisure Spending

3.5.8 Bahrain Performance Metrics Forecast

3.6 Kuwait

3.6.1 Kuwait Hospitality Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Kuwait Hotel Supply by Rooms

3.6.3 Kuwait Hotel Supply Forecast by Rooms

3.6.4 Kuwait Tourist Arrivals

3.6.5 Kuwait Tourist Arrivals Forecast

3.6.6 Kuwait Travel & Tourism Spending

3.6.7 Kuwait Business & Leisure Spending

3.6.8 Kuwait Performance Metrics Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 GCC GDP Growth

4.1.2 New Leisure Attractions

4.1.3 Growing MICE Events

4.1.4 Growing Tourism Strategies

4.1.5 Airport Expansion

4.1.6 Easy Visa Regulations

4.1.7 Upcoming Mega Events in GCC Countries

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Hotel Projects Pipeline

4.2.2 Expanding Global Footprint

4.2.3 Growth of Mid-Market Hotels

4.2.4 Rise in Millennials Travellers

4.2.5 Evolution of Home Grown Brands

4.2.6 Rise in Religious Tourism

4.2.7 National Carriers

4.2.8 Technological Growth

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Geopolitical Concerns

4.3.2 Increasing Competition

4.3.3 Oversupply Concerns

4.3.4 Source Market Concerns

4.3.5 Impact of VAT

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.2 GCC Market

5.2.1 GCC Hospitality Revenue Growth By Company

5.2.2 GCC Hospitality EBITA Margin By Company

5.2.3 GCC Hospitality ROE (Return On Equity) By Company

5.2.4 GCC Hospitality ROA (Return on Assets) By Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Kingdom Holding Company

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Abu Dhabi National Hotels

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Dur Hospitality Company

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

GCC GDP Growth by Countries (2013-2017)

GCC Leisure Spending Forecast (2017-2022)

GCC Business Spending Forecast (2017-2022)

GCC Travel & Tourism Spending Forecast (2017-2022)

GCC Hospitality Revenue Growth By Company (2015-2017)

GCC Hospitality EBITA Margin By Company (2015-2017)

GCC Hospitality ROE (Return On Equity) By Company (2015-2017)

GCC Hospitality ROA (Return on Assets) By Company (2015-2017)



Continued...

