SK Professional Tools Announces Tech-Friendly Financing Option Through Their E-Commerce Site

/EIN News/ -- SYCAMORE, Ill., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a company of IDEAL Industries, Inc., SK Professional Tools continues to strengthen IDEAL’s commitment of championing the trades by offering a new financing tool that has technicians’ interests at the forefront.



The new payment gateway on their e-commerce site provides techs with a responsible option to budget for what they need and avoid overspending through manageable payments.

One of the benefits of entering the trades is avoiding the burden of college loan debt which now weighs heavily on the families of 44 million young people in the United States. However, many people don't realize that a service tech’s toolbox can be worth upwards of tens of thousands of dollars, causing tool debt to be a very common issue among young techs.

“Tool debt can be a crippling issue for technicians, especially at the beginning of their careers,” said Carmelle Giblin, Group President/General Manager, IDEAL Tool Group. “It’s tempting to want to build out your tool kit right away, but it’s important to show restraint and buy what you can afford. We want to continue making tools accessible to techs by providing a payment plan option. We think the $1,000 cap is a responsible way to prevent over-spending, while allowing the technicians interest-free access to the tools they need to do their job.”

This new payment platform from SK divides payments into four interest- free installments for purchases up to $1,000 and automatically deducts payments from the payment method. The new financing offer is available now at https://sktools.com/content/sktools/en_US/tool-financing and just in time for SK’s annual Holiday Cheers & Gears promotion with sitewide discounts of 30 percent off. The sale begins tomorrow, November 27 and runs through December 11.

IDEAL Industries is passionate about supporting the professional trades and this is yet another way to demonstrate that. For more information on IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. please visit https://www.idealindustries.com , and/or more information on SK Professional Tools visit https://www.sktools.com .

About SK Professional Tools

Today, as part of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., SK Hand Tool manufactures over 3,000 products, continuing our commitment to providing American-made innovation to the toughest tradesmen in the world. SK has been trusted by generations of mechanics for its broad line of high-quality, American-made tools that includes sockets, wrenches, ratchets, hammers and screwdrivers. Learn more by visiting https://www.sktools.com .

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 103-year old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.

Contact: Paige Robinson

probinson@sccadv.com

312.222.7449

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85d07aa3-03f7-4699-b32d-94fd25592d2b

