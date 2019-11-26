Catamaran (Multihull) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Catamaran (Multihull) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

The catamaran market is undeniably the fastest growing segment of the pleasure boat sector. A catamaran is a boat that has two hulls instead of a single hull which the traditionally designed one-hulled boats have. Catamarans may be the best option, as these boats have always been famous for their reliability and speed. They are also very popular because of their great stability, large interior space, and safety. Catamarans were originally designed as fishing boats, even though their use and importance has become more significant since then. While more popular in the Europe, they are gaining popularity in the US as well due to their superior comfort, stability, safety, and speed, over monohulls.

The global catamaran market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as rising boating participation by adults, development of tourism industry, improving consumer confidence index and ongoing shift from monohull to multihull boats. The major trends observed in this market include increasing spending on boating activities, technological advancements, upcoming product launches and rise in racing and cruising events. However, the growth of this market is constrained by challenges such as environmental issues, adverse weather conditions and regulatory impact.

The report “Global Catamaran Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on the regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: Bénéteau Group, Robertson & Caine (Pty) Ltd., Catana Group SA and Hanse Yachts AG are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.



Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types

1.3 Advantages

2. Global Catamaran Market

2.1 Global Catamaran Market by Value

2.2 Global Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Catamaran Market Value by Category

2.3.1 Global Sailing Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Global Motor Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Catamaran Market Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global Catamaran Market Volume by Category

2.5.1 Global Sailing Catamaran Market Forecast by Volume

2.5.2 Global Motor Catamaran Market Forecast by Volume

2.6 Global Catamaran Market by Segment

2.7 Global Catamaran Market Value by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 Europe Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

3.2 US

3.2.1 US Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Japan

3.3.1 Japan Catamaran Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Boating Participation by Adults

4.1.2 Development of Tourism Industry

4.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

4.1.4 Increasing Urban Population

4.1.5 Ongoing Shift from Monohull to Multihull Boats

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Rising Spending on Boating Activities

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Rise in Racing and Cruising Events

4.2.4 Upcoming Product Launches

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Environmental Issues

4.3.2 Adverse Weather Conditions

4.3.3 Regulatory Impact

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Companies

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Companies

5.1.3 Global Catamaran Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bénéteau Group

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Robertson & Caine (Pty) Ltd.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Product Description

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Catana Group SA

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Hanse Yachts AG

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

