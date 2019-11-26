PUNE, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market 2019–2024 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts”.

Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market 2019

Description: -

The Gym/Club Fitness Trackers are also commonly known as the activity tracker. The Gym/Club Fitness Trackers are the devices or applications that are used for the monitoring and tracking of the metrics that are related to fitness, which includes walking and running, the amount of calorie consumed, and the supervision of the heartbeats in some cases. The devices are a mode of wearable computers. The term is recently used for the smartwatches that are connected with a computer or smartphones without any wires and are used for the tracking of data for an extended period. The emergence of independent mobile apps provides ease to its use. The research suggests that the type of devices results in less loss of weight.

Key players Segmentation

Fitbit

Samsung

XiaoMi

Garmin

Jabra

Atlas Wearables

Moov

MyZone

Wahoo

Gymwatch

Hykso

Lumo Bodytech Inc

TomTom

NadiX

Market Segmentation of Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market

The Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market has been primarily segmented depending upon their types. The different types of segments are,

Wrist Wear – The Wrist Wears are a part or division of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers that are worn on the wrist just like a wristwatch and helps in the process of calculation of the total steps of activity done that includes the walking and the running. The device also helps in the calculation of the total calories burnt.

Leg Wear – The Leg Wears are a segment of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers that are worn on the thighs of the activist and helps in the calculation of the calories burnt and the estimate of the number of steps walked.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Gym/Club Fitness Trackers is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% and generate revenue of 1820 Million USD, which is more than its expectations by the year 2024. The Global Market of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2019 with revenue of 860 Million USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Gym/Club Fitness Trackers is termed as 2019 – 2024.

The market of North America has been seen to be the largest consumer of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers product, with the highest number of the market share of 41.92%. Europe follows as the runners up of the industry with a share of 34.33%. The continent of Asia has been recognized as a developing market for the product in recent years as the Asia-Pacific market holds a market share of 11.22%.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Gym/Club Fitness Trackers by Country

6 Europe Gym/Club Fitness Trackers by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Gym/Club Fitness Trackers by Country

8 South America Gym/Club Fitness Trackers by Country

Continued….

