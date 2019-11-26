3DSignals Joins the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance

Alliance to introduce at SPS a new proof of concept based on a common interoperability framework

LONDON, UK, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DSignals, a pioneer in digitalization of production floors using Industrial IoT technology, announced today that it has joined the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance. The Alliance serves as a collective of leading industry partners with a pragmatic, interoperable approach to Industry 4.0 solutions and services for production sites and automated warehouses. Announced in April 2019, the alliance, which will be formally founded at SPS, includes more than 40 members with a range of core competencies. Founding companies include names like Beckhoff, Endress+Hauser, Hilscher, ifm, KUKA, MULTIVAC, SAP, and Voith. Since its announcement, the Alliance has achieved technological progress, and has a growing circle of more than 30 further member companies including Balluff, Fujitsu, Pepperl+Fuchs, Gebhardt and SAMSON AG.The ultimate goal of digital transformation in the industry is achievableThe Open Industry 4.0 Alliance strives to enable up to 80 percent of machines in smart factories to communicate with each other. By overcoming isolated proprietary solutions, the alliance aims to give digital transformation a decisive boost. The technological foundation of Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is built on an open RAMI 4.0 architecture, which is based on four building blocks – device connectivity, edge, operator cloud and cloud central – along with the corresponding services of each.3DSignals, which developed a plug & play digitalization solution that enables visualization of the shop floor, is joining the Alliance in order to share its experience in providing actionable insights that were proven by the company’s Germany-based customers to significantly increase machine availability while reducing labor and operating costs.“We believe that the best way to accelerate the digital transformation of production sites, is by joining forces with leading players in the industry, to set standards and best practices that will be easy to implement by manufacturers,” said Ariel Rosenfeld, CEO of 3DSignals. “The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance has the potential to turn “Industry 4.0” from a buzz word to an achievable goal that could be adopted in thousands of factories and enhance manufacturing efficiency and productivity”, he added.The manifestation of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance interoperability frameworkFor the first time ever, Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is set to appear at the biggest international trade fair for electronic automation, the SPS held in Nuremberg, Germany from November 26 to 28, 2019. An overarching concept gives visitors the chance to experience the alliance in theory and in practice by visiting different members’ booths. Here, they can discover selected pilot projects and live demonstrations that underline how both component manufacturers and Open Industry 4.0 Alliance members stand to profitThose interested in Open Industry 4.0 Alliance at the SPS in Nuremberg can visit Booth 160 in Hall 5. The 3DSignals management team will be present at the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance booth as well as at the SAP booth 358 in Hall 5, showcasing the company’s digitalization solution as part of the entire Industry 4.0 ecosystem.About 3DSignals:3DSignals accelerates the digital transformation of manufacturers to the Industry 4.0 era. Our solution enables immediate visibility into production floors, through the quick, non-invasive, and machine agnostic deployment of a wide range of sensors. Our AI-based Asset Performance Monitoring platform transforms this data into powerful insights, providing multiple business intelligence and analysis tools in the cloud. This solution has been proven to significantly improve machine productivity and OEE within 3 months of installation. For more information, visit www.3dsignals.com Press Contact3DSignalsDanya GolanVP of Marketing+972-52-6263348Danya.golan@3dsignals.com



