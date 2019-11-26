Prototype Named Top Web & eCommerce Development Company by DesignRush

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai and Miami-based agency, Prototype , has been hailed by top agency listing company, DesignRush, as the best company in their web design and eCommerce development category for the year 2019.DesignRush is a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with providers of services such as branding, advertising, web development, app development, digital marketing, data entry, SEO and thirty other categories.The ranking is based on ROI, great client relations, and proof of project success. Other category winners are K2 Analytics INC for digital marketing, Sociallyin for social media marketing, TechSpeed for data entry, and Crafted for branding and video production. This ranking is done annually with the participation of the clientele of the companies listed on DesignRush's website.“We’ve been working hard over the last two years to bring new innovative ways of delivering projects for our customers and will continue to push the envelope when it comes to user experience and web design in combination with our strategy offering.” says Alexander Rauser, Prototype’s Founder and CEO.Prototype is a digital transformation company that offers digital strategy, website design and development, app development, eCommerce development, UX and UI design, and digital marketing services.Founded in 2010, Prototype (formerly Prototype Interactive) has been helping hundreds of companies innovate and become digital industry leaders.



