Xoom and Paykii Partner to Enable International Bill Payments to Jamaica

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xoom, PayPal’s international money transfer service, has announced the addition of its bill pay service to Jamaica with Paykii Inc. (Paykii), a leading bill platform provider. Customers in the U.S., U.K., Canada and 37 markets across Europe can now use Xoom’s fast and easy money transfer service to securely pay electricity, telephone, internet, cable, mobile network, water, loan and insurance bills in Jamaica.

“At Xoom, we’re constantly innovating to provide cutting edge money transfer services for our customers across the globe,” said Julian King, VP & GM of Xoom. “We’re excited to partner with Paykii to launch our bill payments service to Jamaica, so Jamaicans living abroad have access to a fast and easy way to help family and loved ones securely pay for life necessities like utilities and mobile phone service. Through Xoom, these senders will no longer have to wait in line, fill out forms or pay higher fees to send money back home, and recipients don’t need to worry about waiting for cash transfers to make their pay their bills on time.”

Fabian Saide, Co-Founder/CEO of Paykii stated “We are enthusiastic about partnering with Xoom, a digital innovator and leader in the industry to introduce this service for the first time to recipients living in Jamaica. Paykii’s simple and secure bill payment platform will enable Xoom users to pay utility, insurance and financial services billers in Jamaica reliably and in a timely manner.”

Xoom users can pay bills for family and loved ones in a few simple steps, by going to Xoom.com or downloading the Xoom mobile app.

