FITNESS BUSINESS EVENT MELBOURNE, FOR GYM OWNERS, FRANCHISEE’S, START UPS IN BOUTIQUES, SALES STAFF, PT'S AND GROUP FIT

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne Fitness Business Event IGNITE 2020 Is Set For More Success As It Launches With New A Format To Meet The Demands Of Gym Owners, Franchisee's, Personal Trainers And Leisure Centres. Founder Mel Tempest Says ' Boutique Style Events Are More Personalised

They Allow Attendee's The Opportunity Not Only To Network But Seek Out Opportunities For Their Business By Speaking Direct To The Vendors On The Day.

Retention Is A Big Issue In The Industry And We Are Very Lucky To Have www.Keepme.AI As A Premium Sponsor. Keepme Software Allows Club Owners To Monitor Members In Real-Time, Imagine A Member Scanning At The Desk And Your Staff Are Alerted Immediately That This Member Is At High Risk This In Return Allows The Staff Member To Engage In Conversation To Reduce Cancellation Possibility. This Is Just One Of The Many Features Of The Software, Keepme Has Officially Launched In Australia After Great Success In The UK And USA.

Velocity Legal At https://www.velocitylegal.com.au Will Be Hosting A Panel On Fitness Business Law, The Team Will Be Discussing Current Problems Gym Owners Now Face In Business With Questions Invited From The Audience, We Expect This To Be A Popular Forum With So Many Topics To Be Discussed, From Contracting, Employment, Intellectual Property, Franchising, Selling And Buying.

Social Media Advertising Is Always A Highlight And This Year Will Be No Different. Director Liam Robertson From CFM At https://www.aus.cfm.net Was Recognised By Facebook As Inspiring Millions Through Their Savvy Facebook Fitness Marketing For Gym Owners, Liam Will Be Sharing Tools That Club Owners Can Implement Into Their Business Immediately.

FourD Media Has Earned A Reputation Through Video Story Telling, Owen Bowling Will Be Hosting An Interactive Roundtable On Video Stories With Attendee Participation Giving Attendee's Tools That In Return Will Save Money And Derive Immediate Return.

Fitness Technology Is On The Move At A Rapid Pace With Popular Products-Such As Evolt360 At https://evolt360.com Body Scanning And Myzone At www.myzone.org Are Consistently Evolving To Enhance The Workout And Lifestyle Experience Of The Member. Evolt360 Launched A New App In 2019 Which Has Made A Significant Difference To Results Now Achieved By Members In Clubs, This In Return Means The Club Experience Has Increased In Value For The Member With A Decline In Retention For The Club Owner. Myzone's Simple Wearable Heart Rate Monitor Is As Popular As Ever One Of The Myzone Highlights Is The Challenges Clubs Are Running. Clubs Owners Have Been Quoted As Saying The Challenges Create Engagement Through Community Social Interaction Which In Return Sees More Members Engaging In Activity.

Another Feature Of The Event Will Be The Panel Discussion On Building Boutique Business Models Within A Club And As A Stand-Alone Model. With Competition Now Increasing For Gym Owners In The Boutique Sector Now Is The Time For Club Owners To Make Room In Their Clubs For This Model. This Panel Will Be Hosted By Cameron Prosser From BF Brokers At https://www.bfbrokers.com.au

The Ignite Founder Mel Tempest Has A Large Commercial Club With A Separate 280 sqm Boutique Model She Says Clubs Owners And Personal Trainers Can Set Up Their Own Models From As Little as 100sqmtr.

The Ignite Fitness Business Event In Melbourne Is Open To All To Attend There Are Only 60 Tickets Available To This Event And No Doubt Will Be A Sell-Out Before Christmas.

Tickets And A Full Brochure Are Available At https://meltempest.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/ignite-melbourne-2020.pdf

Enter The Code 'Earlybird' At Checkout For A 20% Discount Before December 24th.

Tempest Finishes Off Saying That The Ignite Events Were Popular When Launched In Singapore And Miami Beach This Year, Our Women's Event In Melbourne Gained Great Traction And Will Be Launched Again In 2020.

2019 Has Been An Extremely Busy Year For Us With Four Events And We See 2020 Replicating That Success With The Support Of Our Incredible Sponsors Such As Debit Success Who Are Creating Extra Revenue Through Direct Debit Software And Club Membership Control.

