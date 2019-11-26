LoginRadius Powers BritBox Launch with High-Performance Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Solution

Acclaimed CIAM leader delivers cloud identity solution for global streaming partnership between BBC and ITV.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a cloud-based customer identity (CIAM) leader, is proud to announce that the LoginRadius Identity Platform will power the global streaming service, BritBox. BritBox is a partnership between the BBC and ITV—the UK’s largest public and private broadcasters, respectively. BritBox’s much-anticipated Netflix-style streaming service will house the biggest collection of British TV and content in a single place, with exclusive content and programming for its customers.BritBox has selected LoginRadius as the sole provider of its managed identity platform. LoginRadius will be working alongside several key vendors, including Akamai (content distribution), Irdeto (content security), Deltatre (platform), and ITV’s internal technology team.“We’re excited that BritBox chose LoginRadius to help them achieve their performance and availability needs on such an important project. With our proven identity platform for streaming services, we are looking forward to partnering with other streaming platforms to help them deliver high performance and secure customer experiences,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and co-founder of LoginRadius.LoginRadius will play an essential part in helping BritBox manage the expected growth and massive scale of their service while improving customer identity and experience.“We have selected and built an outstanding new agency team of streaming, entertainment, and data specialists at the top of their fields to complement the expertise of our team here at BritBox. We look forward to working hand in hand with them to a successful launch,” said Reemah Sakaan, ITV’s group director for streaming.About BritBoxBritBox is a digital video subscription service created by the BBC and ITV. The service will launch in Q4 and bring the very best in past, present and future British programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place for £5.99 per month in HD. The service will include high quality factual and entertainment content from Channel 5 plus original British comedies from Comedy Central UK. BritBox will also offer expert curation and playlists that will enable viewers to easily find programs they know and discover new favourites via web, mobile, tablet and connected TVs.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and India. For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



