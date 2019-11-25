Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-Distributed Profit Tax; Voluntary Disclosure of Assets; and BEPs Implementation

Author/Editor:

The mission examined the latest proposal to substitute the current Corporate Profit Tax (CPT) for a Distributed Profit Tax (DPT), in Ukraine also referred to as the Exit Capital Tax (ECT). The mission did not find any new elements to change the position expressed in FAD’s previous technical report on tax policy (May 2017): the proposal is bad tax policy, detrimental for Ukraine on several fronts.