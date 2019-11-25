There were 550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,972 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-Distributed Profit Tax; Voluntary Disclosure of Assets; and BEPs Implementation

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

November 25, 2019

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The mission examined the latest proposal to substitute the current Corporate Profit Tax (CPT) for a Distributed Profit Tax (DPT), in Ukraine also referred to as the Exit Capital Tax (ECT). The mission did not find any new elements to change the position expressed in FAD’s previous technical report on tax policy (May 2017): the proposal is bad tax policy, detrimental for Ukraine on several fronts.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/352

English

Publication Date:

November 25, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513521046/1934-7685

Stock No:

1UKREA2019005

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages: 79

79

