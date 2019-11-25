Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-Distributed Profit Tax; Voluntary Disclosure of Assets; and BEPs Implementation
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
November 25, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The mission examined the latest proposal to substitute the current Corporate Profit Tax (CPT) for a Distributed Profit Tax (DPT), in Ukraine also referred to as the Exit Capital Tax (ECT). The mission did not find any new elements to change the position expressed in FAD’s previous technical report on tax policy (May 2017): the proposal is bad tax policy, detrimental for Ukraine on several fronts.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/352
English
Publication Date:
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513521046/1934-7685
Stock No:
1UKREA2019005
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
79
