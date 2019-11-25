CloudJumper Named Finalist in SDC Awards For Cloud Platform Innovation of the Year

Company Recognized for Cloud Workspace® Management Suite Deployment and Administration of Windows Virtual Desktop

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced the company has been recognized as a finalist in the SDC Awards for Cloud Platform Innovation of the Year. The award nomination is based on CloudJumper’s next-generation end user computing (EUC) platform, Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) 5.3 -- the premier solution for deploying and managing Windows Virtual Desktop.



SDC (Storage, Digitalization + Cloud) Awards is the new name for the Angel Business Communications’ IT awards, which are now focused on recognizing and rewarding success in the products and services at the foundation for digital transformation. The 2019 finalists will be ranked by an independent panel of experts for exceptional performance, service metrics, business presence and results, then recognized at a black-tie awards gala dinner and ceremony in London on November 27, 2019.

CWMS 5.3 is a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization platform that runs in Azure for the automated deployment and management of WVD. CWMS simplifies day-to-day operations which improves time-to-value for WVD solution providers and enterprise customers. Combined with CWMS, Windows WVD provides the only multi-session desktop and Office365 Pro Plus experience, virtualized in the cloud. It also brings Windows 7 environments into Azure where customers will continue to receive support until 2023. Once the user is ready, the migration to Windows 10 is fast and simple. The WVD-native solution promises rapid deployment, fast migrations and near infinite scaling with unified management that allows the deployment of desktops and applications to the cloud in minutes.

The CloudJumper solution integrates with WVD APIs to orchestrate the speedy implementation of virtual desktops within Azure cloud infrastructure. The solution automates the configuration of compute, storage, diagnostics, networking and connection brokering to run workloads at scale, while reducing desktop management, infrastructure and support costs. In addition to WVD, version 5.3 supports IaaS-based RDS which is currently available for production deployments in Azure and other public clouds.

“In use by organizations around the world, CWMS is a mission critical technology for the fast and accurate deployment of Windows Virtual Desktops in the enterprise,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “We appreciate this recognition by the SDC Awards staff and look forward to the final results later this week.”

For additional information on Cloud Workspace® Management Suite, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/ .

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS Named Finalist in SDC Awards for Cloud Platform Innovation of the Year - https://cloudjumper.com/sdc2019/ - #WaaS #WVD #cloud

Resources:

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS

Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

CloudJumper Media Contact: Joe Austin The Ventana Group (818) 332-6166 jaustin@theventanagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.