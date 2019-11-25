SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of The Medicines Company to Novartis AG is Fair to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased The Medicines Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock prior to November 24, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of The Medicines Company to Novartis AG (“Novartis”) (NYSE: NVS). Under the terms of the transaction, Novartis will acquire The Medicines Company for $85 per share in an all-cash transaction. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/the-medicines-company



or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation of The Medicines Company merger concerns whether the Board of The Medicines Company breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Novartis is underpaying for The Medicines Company shares, thus unlawfully harming The Medicines Company shareholders.

