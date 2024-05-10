Mayor Ken Sim, St. Paul's Foundation and Terry Hui of Concord Pacific roll out Tour de Concord 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concord Pacific announced today it will host the fourth annual Tour de Concord criterium cycling race, and its accompanying Free Family Bike Festival, on Sunday, July 7th, 2024, at Concord Pacific Place (88 Pacific Boulevard) in Vancouver.



From 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, witness the suspense and excitement of amateur and pro racers close-up. Events include Amateur Races, a Kids 3-12 Fun Track Lap, and Men's and Women's Pro Races – all on a fully contained and upgraded 900-metre cycling course. See some of the fastest cyclists around, including elite racers from the U.S. and other countries.

There will also be a Charity Race in support of the St. Paul’s Foundation’s drive to transform health care at the new St. Paul’s Hospital on the Jim Pattison Medical Campus – bringing state-of-the-art, compassionate, care to patients and families in Vancouver and across BC. Teams of three cyclists will complete a 7 km race to raise funds for the foundation. Support a team or donate to St. Paul’s Foundation HERE.

Mayor Ken Sim “We are thrilled to welcome the fourth annual Tour de Concord back to Vancouver!” said Mayor Sim. “This isn't just a cycling race - it's a fun way to bring our city together and support the new St. Paul’s campus. With thousands expected to join in, and tons of free activities for kids and families, this event really shows off the energy and spirit of our community!”

Terry Hui, CEO Concord Pacific Developments Corp - “This year’s Tour de Concord is anchored by many synergies, with the community and St. Paul’s. Vibrant communities, sustainably, health and wellness are all intertwined.” Hui continued, “The success of our St. Paul’s Burrard site will directly benefit the funding of the new St. Paul’s Campus. The Burrard site together with the new North East False Creek site, will go a long way to delivering healthy communities and thousands of the homes mandated by the Province. We are ready to go.”

“St. Paul’s Foundation is proud to partner with Concord Pacific to co-host the Tour de Concord event. We appreciate the generous support of Concord Pacific and the cycling community,” said Cecilia Tupper, Chief Development Officer of St. Paul’s Foundation. “Your support will help us transform health care at the new St. Paul’s Hospital, opening right here in False Creek Flats in 2027.”

"Cycling BC deeply appreciates Concord Pacific's commitment to cycling and hosting this event every year since 2021," said Joel Harwood, Interim CEO of Cycling BC. "With race proceeds going back into the cycling community each year, the Tour de Concord has become an integral part of the growing cycling community. It’s now a destination race, with teams from the U.S. and overseas already registered."

The Family Kids’ Zone triples in size this year. The festival also has a beer garden, more food trucks, free treats, various bike vendors, and direct up-close viewing access to the exhilarating races. By registering for free festival admission online, checked-in attendees receive complimentary bike valet service, free popcorn for kids, a bike safety check and mini tune-ups by Trek, and entry to lots of giveaways.

The festival site also boasts a newly expanded HopOn bike obstacle course by Cycling BC, thrilling live performances by Zero Gravity Trials showcasing their spectacular riding skills, and an arts and crafts tent to enjoy. Additionally, there will be two Fun Track Laps for kids to ride the professional cycling course, ages 3-6 and 7-12.

Tour de Concord is a part of Concord’s returning Summer Wellness Series including the six-week Own Your Run series with a Global Run Day celebration finale and weekly summer Yoga at Concord Community Park. There will be upcoming announcements next week on the Honda Celebration of Light and more to come on the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival and Canada Pride taking place at Concord Pacific Place.

Pre-register for the free to the family bike festival, including thousands in day-of giveaways.

Photos and videos are available here. For more information on St. Paul’s Foundation visit www.helpstpauls.com/ and for any media requests contact amy.bunnage@concordpacific.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e680819-737e-4599-bba9-2fc3f896ab9c