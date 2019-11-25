Protect the World’s Children this Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) The holidays signal a time for family gatherings, traditions and the spirit of giving. Make this holiday season even more meaningful by giving gifts that help children in need around the globe.



According to UNICEF, around 15,000 children die every day from preventable diseases. In over 190 countries, the organization’s staffers are in the field working through war zones, natural disasters and disease outbreaks, doing whatever it takes to save children’s lives. This holiday season, you can join the charge by choosing gifts that give back.

With Inspired Gifts, you can provide supplies in the name of a loved one that get delivered directly to children who need it most. Just $19 can provide polio vaccines to protect 100 children from the deadly disease. Additional life-saving and life-changing options including food packets, educational materials and menstrual hygiene kits can be found at unicefusa.org/HolidayInspired.

If you are looking for stocking stuffers and unique finds, UNICEF Market has a vast collection of handcrafted items made by artisans from around the world. From blankets woven in India to recycled glass pitchers crafted in Mexico and more, these gifts help support the artisans and their families, keep traditional skills alive and give back to essential programs for children. Start checking off your wish lists at unicefusa.org/HolidayMarket.

As part of Louis Vuitton’s #MakeAPromise pledge, a specially designed product line of Silver Lockits is available, helping to protect children who have been exposed to diseases, natural disasters and other conflicts that threaten their safety and well-being. $100-$250 of each purchase go to programs that help children most in need. Find out more at louisvuitton.com/lvforunicef.

This year, Garnier USA will donate $1 to UNICEF USA for every Whole Blends Holiday Kit sold through Dec. 31 with a minimum donation of $300,000. Each kit purchased helps educate a child for up to one week, as it costs around 15 cents to help educate one child per day. Learn more at garnierusa.com/unicef.

Vitamin A is important for strengthening the immune system and preventing childhood blindness. Through Dec. 31, L’OCCITANE will donate $3.95 for each Solidarity Soap purchased to support UNICEF’s Vitamin A supplementation programs around the world. Available in stores or at loccitane.com/en-us/solidaritysoap.

A holiday favorite since 1950, UNICEF Greeting Cards can be purchased at IKEA, select Hallmark Gold Crown® stores and online at hallmark.com and unicefusa.org/HolidayCards2019. One hundred percent of the purchase price of each pack from IKEA will go to support the world’s most vulnerable children.

UNICEF does not endorse any brand, company, product, or service.

*No part of the purchase price is tax deductible.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70da17b8-f9cd-45a6-ab6c-3ee94d791712

Doctors Photo courtesy of UNICEF



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.