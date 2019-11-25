Cleatech, LLC to Expand Online Purchase Availability of Thousands of Products through Their Updated E-Commerce Website

2106 N GLASSELL ST,ORANGE, CA, USA, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleatech, LLC is a leading competitor in the manufacturing, sale and smart design of cleanroom equipment and laboratory equipment, including custom-made products. The company’s headquarters are located in Orange, CA but they manage a strong global presence through their e-commerce website.Cleatech has a well-established social media reach which includes streams on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and more. Cleatech also maintains a corporate blog on their website. The blog, titled SciTech Blog, highlights various products available for purchase on Cleatech’s e-commerce website, including vacuum desiccator cabinets, Nitrogen Generators , benchtop fume hoods, Polypropylene Storage Cabinet and inert atmosphere gloves boxes.Cleatech publishes five separate product catalogs annually. These catalogs are available for download and viewing through their website. Catalogs include General Catalog, Desiccator Cabinet , Laboratory Equipment Price List #1 Laminar Flow Benches, #2 Desiccator Cabinets, #3 Glovebox Systems, and #4 Fume Hoods.Through the e-commerce section of their website, Cleatech provides sale information for thousands of products. Information includes detailed product specifications and pricing with direct links for quotes. Cleatech has a large inventory with most products continually in stock. Their website also details information on their return policy and shipping guidelines. Through their website, Cleatech provides quotes for custom design and manufacturing requests.With annual sales of $1 -4.9 million, Cleatech, LLC is considered a global leader in laboratory equipment manufacturing and sales. With the expansion of their e-commerce division, Cleatech will likely widen its global reach and strengthen their market dominance through worldwide direct shipping. Past and present customers include NASA, Lockheed Martin, Intel, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, GE General Electric, Chevron, Google, Apple and many more.About Cleatech, LLCFounded in 2010, Cleatech is a leading and quality-driven manufacturer and designer of high-quality laboratory and clean room equipment and controlled atmosphere enclosures. Equipment is created using powder-coated industrial-grade steel, polypropylene, stainless steel, acrylic and fire-resistant, and static-dissipative PVC. Both the office and factory are located in Santa Ana, California, USA and they maintain and A plus rating the Better Business Bureau. Through their e-commerce website they sale and ship scientific equipment worldwide. Cleatech tests all products to ensure that they meet the necessary safety standards and manufactures equipment for industries in aerospace, pharmaceutical, and medical sectors.For more information about Cleatech, LLC, please feel free to use their contact form which is located on their website.Contact information:Cleatech, LLCinfo@cleartech.comCleatech, LLC2106 N. Glassell St.Orange, CA 92865USACleatech Customer Service1 (714) 754-6669Email: info@cleatech.comCleatech Sales1 (714) 754-66681 (888) 216-80331 (714) 740-5058 faxEmail: sales@cleatech.com



