RPA solutions powered by machine learning

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Global Solutions, www.globalintegra.com , a leading Intelligent AI powered robotic process automation implementation provider, announced today its participation as a sponsor in the Intelligent Automation Week Summit - event is held in London, UK from Nov 25 to 27. For more information on this event visit Intelligent automation week .

Integra Global Solutions has extensive experience in implementing intelligent robotic process automation solutions for finance and accounting processes. Integra Global Solutions has been providing finance and accounting services for global clients since 2004. With this vast business process experience in working with finance and accounting tasks across a variety of industries, Integra is able to implement a wide range of machine learning powered robotic solutions across a variety of finance and accounting tasks much quicker. Typical intelligent RPA implementation is in a matter of weeks. Clients can get their ROI in months.

Digital transformation is going to change organizations and make them more competitive. It also has the power to improve work and life balance of the employees. As an expert in finance and accounting processes Integra has the ability to help organizations ramp up quickly on their digital transformation path quickly said Ganesh Ranganathan, President and CEO of Integra Global Solutions.

About Integra Global Solutions:

Integra Global Solutions is an intelligent robotic automation implementation services provider who specializes in finance and accounting processes. With over 1400 staff and with offices in multiple countries, Integra provides finance and accounting process automation solutions for clients in US, Europe and Asia. Integra RPA solutions not only provide quick ROI but is also capable of transforming a workplace into a futuristic artificial intelligence enabled workplace. For more information visit: https://integrarpa.com or call 412-267-1529

Contact Information

Kevin White

USA Tel: (412) 267-1529

UK Tel: 020 7993 2949

https://integrarpa.com





