Draganfly Provides Corporate Update on its Tango2+ Commercial Fixed Wing Drone Development Program

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) space and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (“RPAS”) space, announced today updates to its product line.



Like Draganfly's existing offerings, Draganfly’s updated product, Tango2+ Fixed Wing drone (the “Tango2+”), is purposely built to save time and money for operators while improving the quality of mission-critical data used within the many industries the company serves.

"At Draganfly, we continuously strive to improve our product offerings and their capabilities to better serve our target industries,” said Draganfly's founder, Zenon Dragan.

The Tango2+ can expand its commercial use as it offers long-duration flight times, and its innovative design allows for lower airspeeds, which translates to lower altitudes and higher resolution data capture. This high endurance, multi-battery, small RPAS is capable of carrying a wide array of payloads and is ideal for tactical operations, search and rescue, agriculture, industrial inspection, and surveying and mapping, including aerial 3D modeling.

Draganfly’s continued development of the Tango2+ will incorporate a number of improvements and additional features over the original Tango2 fixed wing drone.

Increased efficiency and flight duration can be achieved through increased wing area and the use of new fabrication materials and methods to provide a reduction in overall system weight. Along with larger wings and a decrease in dry weight, Draganfly’s Tango2+ version will be receiving an updated propulsion system to aid with efficiency and available thrust. These improvements are intended to allow for increased flight duration, lower cruising speed and improved flight performance at high elevations.

The Tango2+ will be available with multi-axis stabilized, modular payloads that will support a number of sensor types including RGB still imagery, FLIR infrared, and multispectral, as well as custom sensor packages to meet client needs. The payloads will be interchangeable between missions and will be available with an optional digital video downlink for real time monitoring.

Draganfly is going to begin integration of new cell chemistry on its intelligent battery for the Tango2+ that provides an increased power to weight ratio, again with the goal of improving overall efficiency and flight duration. Design of this new power source and its management system is intended to accommodate the integration of optional solar panels embedded into all four wings of the Tango2+ for significant flight time gains.

The Tango2+ will also include a newly redesigned launching system to provide a more effective takeoff reducing the power consumed by the flight batteries to reach target flight altitude.

These mission critical performance and operational improvements are intended to be gradually released to beta customers as Draganfly’s development continues on the Tango2+.

“Our complex engineering capabilities, decades of autonomous industry experience and the fact that we own the entire production cycle for our secure portfolio of products, helps drive our competitive advantage across commercial industries and governmental organizations alike,” stated Draganfly COO Patrick Imbasciani.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at: www.draganfly.com . For company disclosure and public filings info, please visit www.thecse.com searching DFLY.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: arian@businessinstincts.com

Company Contact

Phone: 1-800-979-9794

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of Draganfly and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Listing of the common shares of Draganfly is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE, including customary deliverables in satisfaction of the conditional approval.

Attachment

Image Tango2+



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.