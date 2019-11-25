VERB to Launch New Live Streaming Interactive Video Webinar Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced the newest product on its industry-leading digital platform: VERB Live.



VERB Live is a next-generation webinar platform that allows the webinar host to place interactive icons on the screen that all viewers can click on to purchase products or services, in real-time, among many other interactive sales-driving features. Because it is browser-based, it works on all devices and requires no resource-hungry, performance-killing downloads.

More and more sales teams, affiliate marketers, social influencer sellers, and other salespeople are getting results from using Facebook Live, Zoom, Go2Meeting, among other products to conduct informational and sales-related webinars. VERB Live takes live broadcast and live stream selling to a whole new level with its interactive capabilities. VERB Live also provides users with high-quality, detailed, on-screen analytics based on a variety of micro interactions as viewers react and respond to content and information. The Company recently filed for patent protection for Verb Live.

“With VERB Live, we’re fulfilling our commitment to provide our customers with the most effective sales tools available in the market today,” stated VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia. “This product offers many of the same features as the leading webinar tools on the market today, but takes features, functionality, engagement, and effectiveness a step above with real-time interactivity and access to audience data metrics. Simply put, there isn’t another product available today that can compete with this new offering. Going forward, we’ll look to provide additional updates related to our planned, large-scale rollout in early 2020.”

Ahead of the official launch, VERB will be running an initial pilot program with current customers during the fourth quarter of this year. After a successful testing period, the Company intends to roll-out VERB Live to its current enterprise customers in the first quarter of 2020 before making the product available for all audiences. VERB Live will be offered through a competitively-priced subscription-based pricing model.

The Company plans to release additional details about VERB Live, including comprehensive features, account set up, integration capabilities, pricing and availability, early in the new year.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: myVerb.com

