Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Maranello (Italy), 25 November 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange





Number of common shares purchased





Average price per share

excluding fees





Consideration excluding fees



(€)



15/11/2019 MTA 8,238 150.9713 1,243,701.57 18/11/2019 MTA 7,788 150.4368 1,171,602.00 19/11/2019 MTA 14,954 149.7741 2,239,721.89 20/11/2019 MTA 18,078 149.3465 2,699,886.03 21/11/2019 MTA 7,261 149.2048 1,083,375.95 22/11/2019 MTA 8,904 150.1853 1,337,249.80

Total







- 65,223 149.8787 9,775,537.24

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 22 November 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 9,775,537.24 for No. 65,223 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 8,462,830 common shares held in treasury as of 22 November 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.29% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

