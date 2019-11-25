Location Intelligence Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
Description
Increasing penetration of network infrastructure, smart devices coupled with rapid digitization and accessibility to real time customer transaction data by organizations propel the growth of global location intelligence market. A Business Intelligence (BI) too, Location Intelligence collects data from Internet of Things (IoT) and Global Information System (GIS) embedded devices. It helps companies to understand and analyse consumers’ trends, their purchasing behaviour, location specific niche information to deliver better products and services – thus improving customer experiences, mitigating any uncertainties and optimizing business operations. As per Wise Guy Reports (WGR), the global location intelligence market is expected to reach US$ 25.25 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025. Furthermore, rising demand for location data to enhance business operations and deliver personalized services, increased inception of retail stores, are expected to spur market growth.
Market Segment:
The global location intelligence market is broadly classified by Verticals, Application Outlook, Type, Service, and Top Players / Brands. By vertical, the market is split into BFSI, Government and Defense, Utilities & Energy, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, and Others (Manufacturing & Industrial, Media & Entertainment and HealthCare and Life Sciences).
By application outlook, the market is split into Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer Management and Others.
On the basis of type, the product is split into Software Segment and Service Segment.
By service, the market is split into Consulting, System Integration and Others
To determine the market segment, the report covers top 20 key players / brands (along with development plan and strategies of each company) as shown below:
Cisco Systems Inc
ESRI
Galigeo
Oracle Corp
IBM
SAS institute
Pitney Bowes Inc
Teradata Corp
TIBCO Software Inc
Locomizer
Microsoft Inc
Google Inc.
Tableau software
SpaceCurve
PlaceIQ Inc
Caliper Inc
Spatial Plc
SAP SE
Information Builders
MicroStrategy
The report also studies the global location intelligence market status, growth opportunity, growth rate, and market forecast.
Regional Analysis:
In the report, by region, the global location intelligence market is divided into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South East Asia), Central and South America (Brazil).
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to highest adoption of IoT and presence of key players, such as Google, Apple, Qualcomm etc. European Commission is heavily investing in IoT infrastructure and location intelligence technologies to accelerate market development in the region. The European Commission is investing heavily in IoT infrastructure and location intelligence technologies to drive market development in the region.
Industry News:
Booming smartphone and smart devices industry, steady rise of investments in IoT technologies, number of smartphone users, and spending on connected devices in APAC countries are predicted to drive the location intelligence market over the forecast period. However, lack of network infrastructure, data privacy, awareness about geospatial and predictive analytics, and various operational challenges can hinder market growth.
Continued...
