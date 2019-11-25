Virtu Congratulates Erin Stanton for Excellence in Data and Analytics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products, congratulates Erin Stanton for winning the 2019 Women in Finance Award for Excellence in Data and Analytics. Erin is Virtu’s Global Head of Analytics Client Services and Coverage, Virtu Analytics and is a member of the firm’s global management committee. The Women in Finance award recognizes highly accomplished women in the industry whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the business.



“Erin’s leadership has helped transform the analytics team and Virtu overall, and she has been a catalyst as we have expanded our abilities to cover additional asset classes and to enhance our portfolio optimization technology and fair valuation services,” said Doug Cifu, Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. “This award recognizes Erin’s contributions to our integrated suite of end-to-end Virtu Trading Data and Analytics products that our clients rely on throughout the trade lifecycle.”

“Frequently described as ‘an extension of our trading desk’ by several clients, Erin’s thought leadership is an integral component of our clients’ trading data management and analytics processes,” said Kevin O’Connor, Global Head of Trading Analytics and Workflow Technology, Virtu Analytics. “In addition to working directly with clients, Erin also spearheaded the rollout of our new analytics platform, Analytics Portal, which provides greater self-service functionality while expanding the types of analytics customers can generate.”

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

