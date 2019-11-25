Bay Area Credit Union Offers 8 Simple Tips for Safer Holiday Shopping

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and seasonal shopping fast approaching, 1st United Credit Union offered these simple guidelines.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area Credit Union Offers 8 Simple Tips for Safer Holiday ShoppingWith Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and seasonal shopping fast approaching, 1st United Credit Union offered these simple guidelines to help their members shop safer this holiday season.Deals have already begun to pop up online and in-store for the big holiday shopping season. Many of these are legitimate offerings from trusted companies, but some fraudsters and con artists will take advantage of this opportunity to access the personal information of buyers. 1st United Credit Union is a local banking institution that has the answers to help the community shop safer as they enjoy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.1) Be Aware of Deals from Unfamiliar SourcesOnline “deals” may pop up from unfamiliar sources, but buyers should be wary to click on any email links from unknown senders. These deals are typically too good to be true and may result in the downloading of malware or computer viruses.2) Know the SellerBuyers should research online stores or sellers prior to providing payment information or buying a product to ensure they are legitimate.3) Secure the ComputerOnline shoppers should secure their computers with anti-virus, anti-spyware, and a firewall. They should also turn off the computer when they are finished shopping.4) Shop from HomeIt can be dangerous to shop online using public computers or on a mobile device with public Wi-Fi. It is better if buyers shop from home on a trusted device.5) Research Retailer AppsBuyers should take time to make sure a retailer’s app transmits information through a secure connection or should choose to shop from their website if they are unsure.6) Check for a Secure ConnectionShoppers can check their website for a secure connection by checking for the “https” or the padlock in the address bar while checking out.7) Protect InformationRetailers will not need a buyer’s social security number or date of birth to transact business. Buyers should also be careful not to provide personal information in exchange for online coupons or in response to texts, phone calls, or emails.8) Monitor AccountsIf shoppers have an awareness of how their cards and accounts are being used it can make a big difference in preventing fraud. 1st United Credit Union recommends setting up free text alerts to receive notifications. Scams should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov or (877) FTC-HELP.Contact 1st United Credit UnionLisha Fabris, Communications Manager1st United Credit Union(925) 598-4782lfabris@1stunitedcu.orgAbout 1st United Credit Union1st United Credit Union is a local, approachable financial institution serving those who live, work, or attend school in Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano San Joaquin, Stanislaus, or Kings counties in California. They provide online banking, mobile banking, investment services, loans, and more to help members of their community meet their financial goals and plan for the future. This Bay Area credit union is a trusted source for money management services and account monitoring to prevent fraud for greater peace of mind.



