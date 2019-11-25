Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist!

Once Upon a Crime - A brick & mortar business partner The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist JB

Once Upon a Crime, providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street in Boonton NJ to bring business back to the locals

Brick & mortars are losing to Amazon and other e-Commerce sites. We’re helping them bring back customers while providing fun and excitement in the process through our mystery themed games.” — Mario L Castellanos

BOONTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The month long, locally focused mystery game event will run from Friday, December 6th, to Friday, January 3rd. Anyone with a mobile device can download the game for free and visit participating merchants to solve a mystery and receive a cash reward.OUaC co-Founder and CEO, Mario L Castellanos said, “Storefront merchants and eateries are tired of seeing their sales slip to Amazon, e-Bay and every other e-Commerce site. We’re helping them bring back customers while providing some fun and excitement in the process through our family friendly, mystery themed games!”So what’s the storyline for, “The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist”?Twas a month before Christmas, they lurk through the town.Double checking at least twice, that no one's around.Dragged through the street, a red bag weighing a ton,Overflowing with toys, for the kids of Boonton.But this was not Santa, no elf filled with cheer.But rather a heist, to steal Christmas this year.So Sleuth, we need you, to help solve this awful crime.We must find Santa’s bag, and have Christmas on time.Anyone with a mobile device can play and the event is open to every brick and mortar business with walk-in traffic that would like to participate and is within reasonable driving distance to Boonton. For more information, see our contact information below.About Once Upon a CrimeOnce Upon a Crime is a new downloadable interactive “whodunit” game for mobile phones made freely available to the public. The application takes players from location to location to solve a mystery while promoting local storefronts (retailers, restaurants, bookshops, events, and similar) by encouraging the player to browse within these locations for several minutes as a core function of completing the game to learn if their “accusation” is correct. It’s self-contained so it does not distract store personnel from their normal routine. Participating locations appear on the app’s map. A merchant can elect to provide discounts, coupons and similar incentives to the players. The player who solves the mystery will be awarded with a cash prize. For more information, contact us at: info@onceuponacrime.com.About Boonton Main StreetBoonton Main Street, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to preserving, promoting, and revitalizing the historic downtown district of Main Street, Boonton, NJ. Contact Laura Wagner with any questions, director@boontonmainstreet.orgor 973-257-9107.



