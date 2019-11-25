Two Big Reasons to Attend Appalahian Basin Real Estate Conference

Shell and PTTGC Cracker Plants Are Bringing Significant Development in the Appalachian Basin. Together, these represent an $15 to $18 billion investment.

It is becoming apparent the Appalachian Basin will be generating even greater investment in the upcoming years.” — Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penn Valley, PA (November 25, 2019) Royal Dutch Shell is building a $7 billion world class polymers cracker plant in Monaca, Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The plant is nearing completion and could go into operation fourth quarter of 2020. There are currently over 6,000 workers currently on the site as it moves to completion.

The second world class cracker plant is a joint venture between with PTT Global Chemical Plc (PTTGC), Thailand's largest petrochemical producer and Korea-based Daelim Industrial Company. PTTGC is about to make the Final Investment Decision (FID) on $7-$9 billion investment on plant which will be located in Dills’ Bottom, Belmont, County, Ohio. While the FID is pending, considerable preparation work is currently being done on the site.

Other global oil companies are evaluating petrochemical sites in the Appalachian Basin (Marcellus and Utica shale plays). In addition to these companies, South Korean and Taiwanese companies have had representatives in the Appalachian Basin considering the opportunities that will be evolving in the region. “It is becoming apparent the Appalachian Basin will be generating even greater investment in the upcoming years,” commented Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC, the company producing the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference.

The development and investment opportunities attached two world class cracker plants are once in a generation. Attendees at Shale Directories’ Inaugural Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference will be afforded the opportunity to see first-hand the developments which are taking place as well as the ones that are planned. The Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference will be held on December 11th and 12th at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“Conference attendees will be able to see a wide variety of sites – river terminals, brownfield, industrial and manufacturing sites, warehouses, offices buildings, plants, and multi-family residential sites,” stated Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC. He further added, “The sites will be in the counties of Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel, Brooke in West Virginia; the counties of Jefferson, Belmont and Monroe in Ohio; and Greene County in Pennsylvania.”

Additionally, the presenting sponsor, Ohio River Corridor, LLC and NAI Ohio River Corridor will also have information on sites along the Ohio River from Chester, WV to Southpoint, Ohio

Conference attendees will be a step ahead of their competition. As a result of this conference they will have a better understanding of the regions workforce, infrastructure and the most profitable commercial real estate locations based upon your organizations logistics and supply chain critical success factors.

Financial Services firms and Investment groups will benefit from the discussion of current and prospective projects throughout the Appalachian Basin. Whether an attendee’s investment strategy is project development or investment of income producing commercial or multi-family, experts will be available to advise on strategies and locations.

The conference speakers will include Adam Bruns, managing editor, Site Selection Magazine; Austin Power, manager at Novogradac, the leading Federal Opportunity Zone accounting firm in the nation; Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy Fossil Fuels and Mark Locker, Maritime and Freight Project Manager with ODOT.



Conference sponsorships are available by contacting Joe Barone, jbarone@shaledirectories.com

For more information

Joseph Barone, President

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

330-418-9287

bryce@OhioRiverCorridor.com



