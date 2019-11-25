In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2019 Demonstrates How Companies Are Using In-Memory Computing to Successfully Address Digital Transformation

Keynotes and Breakout Sessions from Industry Leaders Detail Emerging Use Cases, Actionable Advice on Trends, Challenges and Solutions

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today discussed the success of the fifth annual In-Memory Computing Summit® North America, which took place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. The In-Memory Computing Summits (IMCSs), held annually in Europe and North America, are the only industry-wide events focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies and solutions. More than 540 people – a 22 percent increase over last year – from 13 countries on 4 continents attended the event. They represented 321 organizations from across a wide range of industries including software, banking, investment management, other financial services, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, computers and related electronics, and media.



Speakers from 24 Hour Fitness, IBM, Oracle, Intel, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), GridGain Systems and more discussed how digital transformation, Big Data and Fast Data are driving the adoption of mature and new in-memory computing technologies and strategies. Use cases and technologies spanned digital integration hubs, hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP), compute grids, non-volatile memory (NVDIMMs), in-memory data grids, in-memory databases, and more. Recordings and slides from the keynotes and breakout sessions are now available on the In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2019 website.

“This year’s In-Memory Computing Summit reflected the continued rapid transition from vision and possibilities to successful implementations of in-memory computing technology. Companies and vendors described how users have achieved their digital transformation, Big Data, and Fast Data goals using in-memory computing to implement advanced architectures such as digital integration hubs and HTAP,” said Terry Erisman, EVP of Marketing and Alliances, GridGain Systems. “Attendees responded enthusiastically to the experiences and practical advice offered by the in-memory computing experts and practitioners and the impressive list of sponsors demonstrated the state of maturity of the industry.”

More than 30 industry leaders delivered six keynote addresses and 25 breakout sessions. The In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2019 keynotes included:

“The Future of In-Memory Computing in a Rapidly Changing World” by Nikita Ivanov, Co-founder and CTO, GridGain Systems, who reviewed the rapidly evolving in-memory computing technology landscape, including the rise of non-volatile RAM, and discussed emerging technologies and use cases, including HTAP, HOAP or Translytical – which supports real-time transactions and analytics on the same dataset.

“Leveraging In-Memory Compute Grids with Core Systems of Record” by Mythili Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer, IBM, who discussed integrating in-memory compute grids with core systems of record to significantly accelerate a company’s digital transformation journey through a modular approach.

“Autonomous Data Management: The Next Generation Data Platform” by Tirthankar Lahiri, Vice President, Data and In-Memory Technologies, Oracle, who reviewed the pros and cons of using multiple single-purpose data management solutions for different use cases or a single monolithic data management solution for all use cases, showing how Oracle’s machine learning-enhanced Autonomous Database enables a converged data management solution with in-memory computing.

“How Persistent Memory Can Benefit Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications” by Arthur Sainio, Co-Chair, SNIA Persistent Memory and NVDIMM Special Interest Group and Director, Product Marketing, SMART Modular Technologies, who discussed how persistent memory based on NVDIMMs is being used to increase the performance of write-latency-sensitive applications, effectively providing a persistent storage model with DRAM performance.

“Fitness + In-Memory Computing = Getting Ahead of the Game” by Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect, 24 Hour Fitness, who revealed how 24 Hour Fitness replaced its legacy systems with best-in-class cloud-based systems, utilizing in-memory solutions to provide value to the business and ultimately to customers.

“Low-Latency Machine Learning at Scale with An In-Memory Platform – 3 Top Architecture Approaches and When To Use Them” by John DesJardins, VP Solutions Architecture and CTO for North America, Hazelcast, who discussed an architecture for taking a machine learning model from training into deployment for inference within an open source platform for real-time stream processing.

The keynote and breakout session video recordings and slides are available on the In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2019 website.

Sponsors

The In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2019 was sponsored by:

Platinum Sponsors – GridGain Systems, Oracle, Hazelcast

Silver Sponsors – ScaleOut Software, Azul Systems

Bronze Sponsor – IBM

Special Sponsor – Intel

Association Sponsors – Apache Software Foundation, Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

Media Sponsors – Digitalisation World, IT for CEO's and CFO's, ODBMS.org

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. For more information about the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

