C-Bond Nanoshield Successfully Protects Tesla Automotive Glass

In an independent study in the Netherlands, 54 Tesla X fleet vehicles were tested for over 2 million kilometers, collectively, with no damage to Tesla glass requiring windshield repair or replacement

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that its C-Bond NanoShield™ windshield strengthener successfully protected the windshields of 54 Tesla X fleet vehicles an independent study in the Netherlands. The vehicles were tested for over 2 million kiometers, collectively, with no damage to the Tesla glass requiring repair or replacement on any windshield.



The goal of the study was to reduce windshield damage by applying C-Bond NanoShield, and the windshields were checked every 14 days for damage. Because the vehicles are part of a taxi service, no windshield repair or replacement also means no downtime of the taxi.

C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. Watch the C-Bond NanoShield video to learn more: https://youtu.be/ClzoPXzX4OA.

“We are excited and proud to announce these results, particularly at a time when the problem of windshield damage is getting so much attention,” stated Scott R. Silverman. “Even a technology innovator like Tesla has problems with the windows breaking on the Tesla Cybertruck. C-Bond NanoShield has proven in multiple independent studies that it fortifies windshields using our patented nanotechnology and reduces the need for repair or replacement.”

The independent test was conducted at BIOS-groep in the Netherlands. Tesla, Inc. did not participate in the test or evaluation of C-Bond NanoShield.

The data collected in the test was submitted to the 2019 Fleet Europe Summit where the Company finished among the top three finalists for the Fleet Europe Innovation Award. The award rewards innovative solutions, products or services from the international fleet supplier industry, which includes manufacturers, leasing and rental companies, fuel and insurance specialists or other vehicle fleet suppliers.

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter or watch our corporate video at: https://youtu.be/Oq2kYHmWOtk .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbondsystems3/



