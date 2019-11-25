Ryan Reynolds Purchases Ownership Stake in Mint Mobile

One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Wireless Companies

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Mobile, the wireless company offering carrier-grade service for a fraction of the cost, today announced actor, writer, producer and mobile phone enthusiast Ryan Reynolds has purchased an ownership stake in the company.



“It’s a bit unconventional which is why I like it,” said Reynolds. “Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month. I’m excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”

“Mint Mobile's consumer-centric approach and maniacal focus on generating consumer value has kicked Mint into hyper-growth mode,” explained Mint's CEO David Glickman. “It’s fitting that the most disruptive wireless company is now owned by the most innovative marketer on the planet.”

Mint is able to offer premium wireless for as little as $15 a month by having no retail overhead costs and an innovative consumption model.

In connection with the investment, Reynolds will help with Mint’s communications and marketing efforts as well as strategic decision-making.

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is a mobile wireless provider that offers the absolute best prices for talk, text and data plans in the USA, on one of the nation's most advanced 4G LTE high-speed network with no contracts and no overages. The service was developed in 2016 for the savvy internet shopper who is looking for wireless service at incredible value. With Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program, customers can get Mint Mobile service instantly on their unlocked phone or they can buy the latest iPhone or Android with Mint Mobile Service, directly from www.MintMobile.com .

