Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2028

New Market Study, Report"pharmacy logistics Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2028" Added

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019-2028

New Market Study, Report "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2028" Has been Added on WiseGuyReports.com.

Report Summary:

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Promises to Coordinate Rising Urbanization with Growth

This report provides in depth study of “Pharmaceutical Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

By 2025, the global urban population is expected to reach nearly 4.5 billion. Moreover, growing technological advancements like digitalization are driving the growth of new channels like home-deliveries to create promising opportunities. Furthermore, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development report, in the consumption of pharmaceutical products has risen significantly over the last decade. The increase is not only limited to total expenditure but also total drugs consumed. Moreover, the report also states that the growing elderly population, a clear upward trend in chronic illnesses, and resulting deaths and disabilities will remain a key driver in emerging countries. The vast networks of pharmaceutical logistics provide key opportunities. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the pharmaceutical industry employed more than 707,000 people across Europe. Additionally, pharmacies in the urban area promise the biggest potential for growth as supply chains; demands are often more complex.

important Key Players Analysis: Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, DB Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, World Courier, SF Express, Panalpina, CEVA, Agility, DSV, Kerry Logistics, CH Robinson, VersaCold, Marken, Air Canada Cargo.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Pharmaceutical Logistics” Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3382053-2013-2028-report-on-global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market

Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical logistics market report is an in-depth study of various growth drivers, trends, and potential opportunities in the market. The market is segmented based on type into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. Conventionally, cold-chain logistics have remained dominant in the market due to the needs like high potency of vaccines. However, the growing demand for drugs for treating chronic illnesses is driving more and more growth for non-cold chain logistics in the market. The market is further segmented according to the application for biopharma, chemical pharma, and speciality pharma. The market is also segmented based on sales channel into the distribution channel and direct channel.

Regional Analysis

The global pharmaceutical logistics market provides an in-depth overview of all key regions of the globe. The report will cover North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the European region is expected to remain dominant in growth. The region has been key, thanks to its vast urban landscape, robust support for healthcare for all, and conventionally high demand for various pharmaceutical drugs. However, the Asia Pacific, with its expanding access to healthcare, is likely to pose the most dominant growth in the global pharmaceutical logistics market.

Industry News

E-commerce and possible counterfeiting of products is a rising challenge in the global pharmaceutical logistics market. Johnson & Johnson, a key manufacturer of baby products, came under fire in 2019 as traces of asbestos were discovered in a baby bottle. This resulted in recalls of over 33,000 bottles. This also opened a pandora’s box for the company as several lawsuits claiming that its talc-based powder causes cancer also surfaced to the floor. The company denied all charges in sight of FDA’s testing before the incident. However, rising e-commerce and counterfeiting of products promise a major challenge for pharmaceutical logistics in the near future.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Leave Query Related to Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3382053-2013-2028-report-on-global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market

Major Key Points From Table Of Content:

1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview

2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Player

3 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Type

4 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Application

5 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

6 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment Analysis by Region

7 Profile of Leading Pharmaceutical Logistics Players

7.1 Deutsche Post DHL

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Kuehne + Nagel

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

and more

Continued...





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.