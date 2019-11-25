Tile Announces Most Proactive and Comprehensive Alerts Yet

New Smart Alerts Beta to Notify Users When They Leave Something Behind Anywhere in the World

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile, the world’s leading smart location company, announces plans to relaunch Smart Alerts (beta). Beginning this December, Smart Alerts will extend beyond user-defined locations, such as home or work, to prevent users from leaving items behind, no matter where they are or where they go.



Tile Premium subscribers will be notified when they leave any Tiled items behind after remaining in a location for more than five minutes. This means if a user enters a coffee shop with their Tiled keys, wallet and laptop, but then leave that coffee shop fifteen minutes later with only their keys and wallet, they will receive a notification that their laptop was left behind.

“Tile is known for helping customers find their lost items. We’re taking a tremendous leap forward and extending that promise to prevent loss from occurring in the first place with Smart Alerts. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that you’ll receive an alert anytime you leave an important item behind, no matter where you are,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile.

Smart Alerts will also offer the ability to set designated safe zones to customize where and what prompts an alert. For example, a customer might want to know if they left their Tiled jacket at work, but they may not want to know if they left that Tiled jacket at home.

“We first launched Smart Alerts in 2018 to collect feedback and hone our approach to ensure we were providing the best possible user experience,” said Simon Flemming-Wood, Chief Experience Officer at Tile. “Since then, we’ve continued to enhance our proprietary combination of Bluetooth, geofencing and mesh technologies. The result? The most proactive left-behind notification on the market that we’re continuing to improve.”

Smart Alerts is a key feature of Tile Premium, Tile’s subscription service. Additional features include automatic battery replacements, extended warranty, unlimited sharing, 30-day location history and premium care. Premium has boasted impressive growth since launch with total users growing 414% so far this year. Smart Alerts have helped Premium subscribers over 14 million times to-date. With expanded international growth and new services planned for 2020, Premium is quickly becoming a must-have service for the Tile Community.

Tile Premium is currently available for $29.99 (USD) annually or $2.99 (USD) per month. For a limited time, Tile is offering U.S. customers a free annual subscription to Premium in conjunction with a hardware purchase:

Sticker 4-Pack and 1 year of Premium for $59.99 (regularly $89.98)

Mate 4-Pack and 1 year of Premium for $69.99 (regularly $99.98)

Essentials 4-Pack and 1 year of Premium for $69.99 (regularly $99.98)

Mate & Slim 4-Pack and 1 year of Premium for $74.99 (regularly $109.96)

For more information, visit https://www.tile.com/get-premium .

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating more than six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile’s cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com

Press Contact:

Sarah Davis sarah@tile.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.