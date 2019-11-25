Human Automation – What’s new?

Dave Hoekstra of Teleopti (a Calabrio company) explains that while human automation might be new, this technology has been automating processes for many years.

LONDON, UK, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s time to discard the minutiae and start focusing on the future.Over the last few months, the Teleopti /Calabrio team has been hard at work releasing new features to help contact centers manage resources more easily. New capabilities in Teleopti WFM like Overtime Manager, Grant, Insights, and Self-Scheduling introduce some awesome potential for users to really tap into the power of what a world-class WFM system can do for their contact center.These new capabilities are a result of a new mindset that our development teams have embraced called Human Automation. Human Automation is the idea that a piece of software can replicate the same decision-making process as a human being without that human needing to be there. It is not a new idea. Cavemen used to carry rocks from one place to another until someone invented the wheel. Riverboat captains rejoiced at the creation of the steam engine, making it possible to go upriver. Humans used to (gasp) hand-schedule resources to work in their contact centers (some of you are still doing this)!With the advent of software to process complicated and repetitive tasks, humans faced a new challenge. This software does a great job, but I am always having to tell it what to do. Click here, look at this, type this in, wash, rinse repeat. With Human Automation, software developers (like Calabrio has in Minneapolis, Stockholm, Strängnäs, Gävle and Jönköping) can utilize new technologies to automate the processes that we humans have had to do, over and over, for years!Eat, Sleep & RepeatOne of the biggest problems that humans have compared to computers, is that we have to sleep. We have to eat. We get sick, and we like to spend time with our families and friends. Computers don’t need to do that, so how can we show the computer how to perform the same tasks we would, sitting in front of our laptop? The answer is Human Automation.The newest feature of Teleopti WFM is Self-Scheduling, and it is a perfect example of Human Automation. When a contact center agent wanted to move their lunch, the process was always the same.1.Email the Planner2.Wait and Hope for them to check their emaila. Maybe it will happenb. Maybe it won’t3.Wait some more4.Planner finally checks the email5.Planner checks staffing requirements6.Planner changes schedule7.Planner emails back to approve change8.Agent breathes sigh of reliefSelf-Scheduling removes the waitWhy do we need that whole middle step? We have the staffing information, we know what to look at…so let’s just skip that whole step. That is exactly what Self-Scheduling does. It removes the human from the equation and allows the agent to get instant feedback on whether the move is possible. The agent is back to work quickly, and the planner can focus on bigger picture items with their time.More productive plannersWFM planners understand this struggle all too well. A vast majority of their time is spent managing data. Updating schedules, planning meetings, entering exceptions, tweaking forecasts, watching the RTA feed….these are all tasks that quickly can eat up an entire day. By introducing Human Automation into the contact center, planners can now spend their time on capacity planning, cost management, and work items that contribute much more heavily to the overall health of the contact center.Dave Hoekstra is a Teleopti WFM Evangelist



