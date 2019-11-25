Emerging Markets Report: Follow the Leader

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Life Science industry is perhaps one of the most exciting industries represented in the stock market. Not only are the market sectors often massive and rife with revenue potential, the products and services in Life Science deals can truly be life changing. New medicines, cures, treatments- a vast and beneficial gamut of ways to make life better.



But there is an inherent problem for many emerging medical technology companies as they endeavor down the winding path of development, government approvals and monetization. The problem, simply put, is that the deals are often so technical that the average investor just can’t understand where they are in their progression and pursuit of the market opportunity.

But sometimes, just sometimes, you get an opportunity to follow the leader. In this instance, one of the top 5 hospitals in US News 2019-2020 annual rankings of top hospitals in the US.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB:NMTC) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for recording brain activity, stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, and back pain. And again, some of that description is perhaps beyond the lay investor.

But what should resonate, validate even, is recent news from NeuroOne that it has recorded its first product sale to one of the top 5 hospitals in US News 2019-2020 annual rankings of top hospitals in the US for non-human research applications. The device is intended to be used to perform recording of brain activity up to 30 days, short term brain tissue stimulation and offer radio frequency tissue ablation properties all within the same device.*

And that goes a very long way in separating NeuroOne from an array of companies who will never get this far, can’t land a deal with one of the most respected medical institutions in the world, and will never see a sale.

NeuroOne’s CEO and President, Dave Rosa, sums up the watershed event for the company:

"This is a very exciting day for everyone associated with NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation. Although the device is not yet FDA cleared for sale for human use in the United States, we are honored to have one of the top 5 hospitals in US News 2019-2020 annual rankings of top hospitals in the US to purchase the device for pre-clinical research and development purposes. We believe that this is the first of many more exciting milestones the Company will achieve in the future."

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremors and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $15,000 and 15,000 shares on behalf of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation for various marketing services including this report.

* The NeuroOne sEEG combination depth and ablation electrode is not currently cleared or approved for human use in the United States or internationally and has not yet been reviewed by FDA nor any international regulatory bodies.

